City of Marietta warns of increase in email scams directed at city residents

TOPICS:
An icon of mail with a "scam alert" symbol and text over it

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 20, 2024

The City of Marietta posted the following warning on its website about an increase in email scams directed at Marietta residents:

Protect Yourself From Email Scams

Email scams have existed for years, but we’ve recently seen an increase in scam emails targeting Marietta citizens. These emails often impersonate official city communications to deceive recipients. While the City of Marietta cannot prevent these fraudulent messages, we want to help you stay safe with the following tips:

Avoid Using Contact Information from Suspicious Emails

Scammers often include fake phone numbers in their emails. If you have questions about any communication claiming to be from the city, please verify by contacting the appropriate City of Marietta department using the official phone numbers listed on the City of Marietta website. Do not trust the information in the suspicious email.

Check the “From” Email Address Carefully

Official emails from the City of Marietta always come from addresses ending in @mariettaga.gov. Scammers create addresses that look similar but are not authentic. Pay close attention to small differences.

Example of a Scam Email Address:
From: City of Marietta Planning Commission <planning.mariettaga@usa.com>

Example of a Real Email Address:
From: Gov Delivery <govdelivery@mariettaga.gov>

By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can help protect yourself and others from falling victim to email scams.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)62,769
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)61,073
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)2.8%
Population, Census, April 1, 202060,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent20.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.2%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent45.3%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)30.8%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)2.1%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent8.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)18.8%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2018-20222,377
Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-202217.2%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-202246.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022$376,400
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022$2,050
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022$569
Median gross rent, 2018-2022$1,372
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2018-202224,403
Persons per household, 2018-20222.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-202279.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-202224.3%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2018-202297.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-202291.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202288.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202245.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-20226.7%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent21.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202267.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202261.1%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)282,938
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2,324,868
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)492,100
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2,099,654
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,643
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-202227.3
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$67,589
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$40,767
Persons in poverty, percent12.8%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2021X
All employer firms, Reference year 20173,152
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,993
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017505
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20172,146
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017193
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20172,443
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,602.0
Population per square mile, 20102,451.4
Land area in square miles, 202023.43
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
FIPS Code1349756

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "City of Marietta warns of increase in email scams directed at city residents"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.