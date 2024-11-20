City of Marietta warns of increase in email scams directed at city residents

The City of Marietta posted the following warning on its website about an increase in email scams directed at Marietta residents:

Protect Yourself From Email Scams

Email scams have existed for years, but we’ve recently seen an increase in scam emails targeting Marietta citizens. These emails often impersonate official city communications to deceive recipients. While the City of Marietta cannot prevent these fraudulent messages, we want to help you stay safe with the following tips:

Scammers often include fake phone numbers in their emails. If you have questions about any communication claiming to be from the city, please verify by contacting the appropriate City of Marietta department using the official phone numbers listed on the City of Marietta website. Do not trust the information in the suspicious email.

Check the “From” Email Address Carefully

Official emails from the City of Marietta always come from addresses ending in @mariettaga.gov. Scammers create addresses that look similar but are not authentic. Pay close attention to small differences.

Example of a Scam Email Address:

From: City of Marietta Planning Commission <planning.mariettaga@usa.com>

Example of a Real Email Address:

From: Gov Delivery <govdelivery@mariettaga.gov>

By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can help protect yourself and others from falling victim to email scams.