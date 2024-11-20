Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, with a high near 69 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due patchy fog that will reduce visibility to less than one mile in a few locations early this morning. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees late this afternoon and this evening as a cold front sweeps across the area. With gusty northwest winds, this will feel significantly colder.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 20, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 63 79 in 1979 28 in 1914 Min Temperature M 43 64 in 1985 14 in 1914 Avg Temperature M 52.7 69.5 in 1900 21.0 in 1914 Precipitation M 0.14 2.05 in 1986 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1937 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 12 44 in 1914 0 in 1991 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1900 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.3 65.7 72.9 in 1994 53.5 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 57.1 45.5 57.1 in 2024 34.3 in 1976 Avg Temperature 64.2 55.6 64.2 in 2024 45.3 in 1976 Total Precipitation 2.71 2.67 8.26 in 1947 T in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 51 199 390 in 1976 51 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 41 10 41 in 2024 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.7 75.2 77.7 in 2024 65.7 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.1 56.0 59.1 in 2024 48.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.4 65.6 68.4 in 2024 57.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 58.54 44.55 65.08 in 1929 2.72 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 96 302 677 in 1976 96 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2048 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-19

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-19

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-19

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-19

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-19

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”