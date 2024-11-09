Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 9, 2024, with a high near 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to dense fog that will occur in some areas this morning, mainly along and south of the I-85 corridor. A Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect for parts of the area through 9 a.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 1 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 a.m and 4 a.m, then showers likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Veterans Day

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 9, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 80 in 2005 38 in 1913 Min Temperature M 46 65 in 2020 23 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 56.0 71.5 in 2020 34.0 in 1913 Precipitation M 0.13 1.10 in 1926 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 31 in 1913 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 2020 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.8 67.4 77.2 in 2022 53.8 in 1951 Avg Min Temperature 63.1 47.1 63.1 in 2024 29.4 in 1976 Avg Temperature 68.4 57.3 68.4 in 2024 43.9 in 1976 Total Precipitation T 1.17 6.93 in 2015 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 5 76 188 in 1976 5 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 35 6 37 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 75.6 78.1 in 2016 67.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.4 59.3 in 2024 49.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.7 66.0 68.7 in 2024 58.4 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.83 43.05 62.27 in 1929 2.00 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 50 180 475 in 1976 40 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2521 2045 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”