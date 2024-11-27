Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 53 degrees. A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the entire region (north and central Georgia) due to a cold front with the possibility of thunderstorms through Thanksgiving.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thanksgiving Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 62 by noon, then falling to around 54 during the remainder of the day. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 27, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 61 80 in 1973 34 in 1903 Min Temperature M 41 66 in 1973 18 in 1903 Avg Temperature M 50.9 73.0 in 1973 26.0 in 1903 Precipitation M 0.13 2.07 in 1988 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.4 in 2013 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 14 39 in 1903 0 in 2011 CDD (base 65) M 0 8 in 1973 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.6 64.5 70.7 in 2001 54.3 in 1880 Avg Min Temperature 53.1 44.6 53.2 in 1985 34.0 in 1976 Avg Temperature 61.3 54.6 61.6 in 1985 44.9 in 1976 Total Precipitation 3.32 3.59 12.19 in 1948 T in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 130 292 536 in 1976 128 in 1985 Total CDD (base 65) 41 10 44 in 1985 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.5 74.9 77.5 in 2016 65.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.7 55.7 58.7 in 2024 48.7 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.1 65.3 68.1 in 2024 56.9 in 1878 Total Precipitation 59.15 45.47 65.94 in 1929 6.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 175 396 823 in 1976 175 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”