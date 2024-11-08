Cobb DA’s office to host annual vigil to support family and friends of homicide victims

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office distributed the following announcement:

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office will host its Annual Homicide Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Cobb County Superior Courthouse in the Jury Assembly Room. The vigil is to recognize and support families and friends affected by homicides in Cobb County and marks a significant moment for communal remembrance.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., allowing attendees time to gather and share in some light refreshments before the program commences at 7 p.m.

“This candlelight vigil serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and unity of the Cobb County community in the face of loss,” said District Attorney Flynn Broady. “It offers a space for reflection, support, solidarity and emphasizes the enduring strength of those impacted by tragic events. The Cobb DA’s Office stands committed to providing solace and fostering a sense of community among all attendees.”