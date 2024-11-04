AAA: Georgia gas prices rose 2 cents over the past week, but seasonal trends could bring falling prices

Georgia gasoline prices rose an average of two cents per gallon over the past week, but if seasonal trends hold, the prices are expected to begin dropping again.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia reached an average cost of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Georgians may have noticed a slight bump in gas prices since Governor Kemp brought back the state’s gas tax. But don’t worry, things may be improving. We’re expecting prices to dip soon, thanks to the usual drop in demand around this time of year and a switch to the cheaper winter fuel mix,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.952, about one cent more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 3 cents to $3.10 (subject to change overnight). Low oil costs and tepid domestic gasoline demand are the primary reasons. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.83 million barrels a day last week to 9.15. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 213.6 million barrels to 210.9, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels daily.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”