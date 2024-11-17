Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 8 to November 14

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM

2420 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002494

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

PALETERIA LA MICHOACANA

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 260 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0828

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002059

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

SUBWAY #2331

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 520 MABLETON, GA 30126-7710

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15390

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #779

2774 N COBB PKWY STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4134

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

SUBWAY #13584

5185 S COBB DR SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-7215

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26879C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN

1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000470

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

KFC #G135085

2637 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000231

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES

1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002048

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4179 JIM OWENS RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-307

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4778

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

GOLDEN KRUST

180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003142

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

RICK’S HOT WINGS

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 115 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003780

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

PITA MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 108 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004407

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

WENDY’S #9702

923 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2735

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004529

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

HAMP & HARRY’S

168 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1978

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005098

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY

2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006261

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

CORN HOUSE, THE

2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006300

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

!!DOC GREEN’S GOURMET SALAD AND SANDWICH BAR

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3525

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006534

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024

SARATOGA EVENT GROUP

1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002073

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

LOS BRAVOS

2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001489

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #424

4458 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6551

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23413C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL

3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL

3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-338C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18865C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

LUNA MAYA MEXICAN CANTINA

1575 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

MENCHIE’S ACWORTH

3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003060

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

MICHIRU CHINESE & JAPANESE RESTAURANT

4585 S COBB DR SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6976

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003092

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT

1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003171

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

SWEETREATS

134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004416

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

JUICY’S JERK

1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005292

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

!!PALETERIA CHAVALOIS #2

806 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

!!STEVES CARIBBEAN KITCHEN – BASE

5050 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2804

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006733

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

!!STEVES CARIBBREAN KITCHEN – MOBILE

5050 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2804

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006734

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024

WING FACTORY CAFE

1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21558

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

TWISTED KITCHEN

125 BARRETT PKWY STE 111 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000297

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

HOME DEPOT/ PEPPER MEXICAN GRILL

2455 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL

4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL

3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18463

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

POPEYES #11090

3350 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4174

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002907

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

JUICY CRAB THE

2524 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002957

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2

3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003837

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

JIMMY JOHN’S

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 140 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004277

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

!!SHIBUYA RAMEN

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006249

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

HOME DEPOT/ HS & D ENTERPRISES

2455 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339-1834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006286

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5744

6274 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000123

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024

HICKORY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

500 REDWOOD DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3615

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-247C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024

MARIETTA MIDDLE SCHOOL

121 WINN ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2255

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9417

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024

!!NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (NEW)

4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006639

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024

