Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 8 to November 14

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
BRUSTER’S ICE CREAM
- 2420 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002494
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
PALETERIA LA MICHOACANA
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 260 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0828
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002059
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
SUBWAY #2331
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 520 MABLETON, GA 30126-7710
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15390
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #779
- 2774 N COBB PKWY STE 103 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3469
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4134
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
SUBWAY #13584
- 5185 S COBB DR SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-7215
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26879C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
FRANK’S CAJUN AND SOUL KITCHEN
- 1175 POWDER SPRINGS ST BLDG B MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000470
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
KFC #G135085
- 2637 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000231
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES
- 1255 ROSWELL RD N MARIETTA, GA 30062-9063
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002048
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4179 JIM OWENS RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-307
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4778
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
GOLDEN KRUST
- 180 COBB PKWY S STE 240 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003142
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
RICK’S HOT WINGS
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 115 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003780
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
PITA MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 108 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004407
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
WENDY’S #9702
- 923 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2735
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004529
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
HAMP & HARRY’S
- 168 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1978
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005098
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
DELI & GRILL BRAZILIAN BAKERY
- 2610 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8839
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006261
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
CORN HOUSE, THE
- 2060 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-3388
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006300
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
!!DOC GREEN’S GOURMET SALAD AND SANDWICH BAR
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3525
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006534
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2024
SARATOGA EVENT GROUP
- 1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002073
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
LOS BRAVOS
- 2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001489
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #424
- 4458 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6551
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23413C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
NORTH COBB 9TH GRADE CENTER CAFE SCHOOL
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000090
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
NORTH COBB HIGH SCHOOL
- 3400 OLD 41 HWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-338C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
PICKETT’S MILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6400 OLD STILESBORO RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18865C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
LUNA MAYA MEXICAN CANTINA
- 1575 CRATER LAKE DR NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003024
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
MENCHIE’S ACWORTH
- 3348 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003060
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
MICHIRU CHINESE & JAPANESE RESTAURANT
- 4585 S COBB DR SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6976
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003092
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
OKINAWA HIBACHI AND SUSHI RESTAURANT
- 1605 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 120 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003171
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
SWEETREATS
- 134 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004416
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
JUICY’S JERK
- 1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005292
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
!!PALETERIA CHAVALOIS #2
- 806 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006457
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
!!STEVES CARIBBEAN KITCHEN – BASE
- 5050 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2804
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006733
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
!!STEVES CARIBBREAN KITCHEN – MOBILE
- 5050 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2804
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006734
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2024
WING FACTORY CAFE
- 1161 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3958
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21558
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
TWISTED KITCHEN
- 125 BARRETT PKWY STE 111 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000297
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
HOME DEPOT/ PEPPER MEXICAN GRILL
- 2455 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15052
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL
- 4500 DUE WEST RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
- 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
ALLATOONA HIGH SCHOOL
- 3300 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18463
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
POPEYES #11090
- 3350 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4174
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002907
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
JUICY CRAB THE
- 2524 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002957
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – SANDY PLAINS 2
- 3606 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003837
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 140 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004277
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
!!SHIBUYA RAMEN
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 90 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006249
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
HOME DEPOT/ HS & D ENTERPRISES
- 2455 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339-1834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006286
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2024
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5744
- 6274 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000123
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024
HICKORY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 500 REDWOOD DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-247C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024
MARIETTA MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 121 WINN ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2255
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9417
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024
!!NORTH COBB CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (NEW)
- 4500 EAGLE DR KENNESAW, GA 30144-1098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006639
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024
!!PAPI’S SPANGLISH RESTAURANTE
- 4417 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5544
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-08-2024
