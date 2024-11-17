Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, November 17, 2024, with a high near 69 degrees. Dense morning fog is expected until 9 a.m.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 45 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Monday

Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely before 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m and 4 a.m, then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0



Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 17, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 64 81 in 1985 42 in 1951 Min Temperature M 44 63 in 1930 22 in 1997 Avg Temperature M 53.5 70.5 in 1985 34.0 in 1914 Precipitation M 0.14 1.51 in 1886 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 12 31 in 1914 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 1985 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.4 66.1 73.3 in 1978 52.6 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 58.0 45.9 58.0 in 2024 32.8 in 1976 Avg Temperature 64.7 56.0 64.7 in 2024 44.1 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.08 2.26 7.40 in 1947 0.00 in 2001 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 41 162 352 in 1976 41 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 41 9 41 in 2024 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.8 75.3 77.8 in 2016 66.1 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.2 56.1 59.2 in 2024 48.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.5 65.7 68.5 in 2024 57.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 56.91 44.14 65.08 in 1929 2.63 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 86 266 639 in 1976 86 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2047 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-16

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-16

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-16

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-16

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”