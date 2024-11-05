Marietta to celebrate its 20th annual Veterans Day Parade

The City of Marietta posted a notice announcing its 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade, hosted by the city and the Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion.

The parade will take place on Monday, November 11, at Marietta Square.

The start time is 11:00 a.m. on Roswell Street. The parade will then proceed toward Marietta Square and continue down Lawrence Street.

How did Veterans Day begin?

Veterans Day in the United States originated at the end of World War I, marking the armistice on November 11, 1918. Originally known as “Armistice Day,” the holiday was first observed on November 11, 1919, to honor the veterans of World War I and to commemorate the conclusion of “the war to end all wars.”

In 1938, Congress passed legislation making November 11 a national holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to honor the veterans of World War I. However, after World War II and the Korean War, there was a push to broaden the holiday’s meaning to honor all American veterans, not just those who served in World War I. In 1954, Congress amended the 1938 act, officially changing the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day, expanding its purpose to celebrate all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, which honors service members who died in service to the country, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. Each year, Veterans Day remains on November 11, regardless of the day of the week, as a tribute to the historical significance of the armistice that ended World War I.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

