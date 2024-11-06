Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov 6

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, with a high near 73 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that has been issued for portions of central and east central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m and 4 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Veterans Day

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 6, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 67 83 in 2022 46 in 1967 Min Temperature M 47 68 in 2022 24 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 56.9 75.5 in 2022 37.5 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.13 1.25 in 2012 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 9 27 in 1967 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 11 in 2022 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.3 68.0 79.0 in 1961 52.0 in 1954 Avg Min Temperature 61.0 47.7 62.3 in 2015 29.7 in 1954 Avg Temperature 66.1 57.8 68.9 in 1961 40.8 in 1954 Total Precipitation T 0.77 5.55 in 1977 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 5 48 144 in 1954 0 in 2003 Total CDD (base 65) 11 5 26 in 1961 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 75.7 78.2 in 2019 67.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.2 56.5 59.4 in 2019 49.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.6 66.1 68.8 in 2019 58.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.83 42.65 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 50 152 410 in 1976 27 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2497 2043 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”