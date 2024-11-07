Marshall chosen as Center of Excellence for C-130 center wing box replacement

Lockheed Martin designated UK-based company Marshall as the world’s first authorized Center of Excellence for center wing box replacements on the C-130 Hercules tactical airlifter.

Leaders from Marshall and Lockheed Martin recently celebrated this achievement during the annual Hercules Orion Conference (HOC) in Atlanta, near the C-130 production line in Marietta, Georgia.

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, center wing box replacement is a complex process essential to the longevity of C-130 aircraft.

Marshall has completed nearly 80 such replacements since 2004 and remains the only organization to execute this procedure on both legacy C-130 models and the current C-130J Super Hercules production line.

The company also stands as the sole entity outside the U.S. to have successfully completed a C-130J center wing box replacement.

Bob Baxter, Marshall’s chief growth officer said, “We are incredibly proud to have added yet another world-first to our C-130 engineering credentials.”

“This recognition from Lockheed Martin reinforces our position as an industry leader in non-standard repair and replacement and demonstrates the strength of our capability enhancement offering,” said Baxter.

The press release states that the center wing box replacement is a highly technical procedure designed to extend the operational life of the C-130. The center wing, a critical component referred to as a “lifed article,” typically has a lifespan of around 19,000 flight hours.

By replacing the original wing box with an enhanced service life version, the aircraft’s airworthiness is maintained, potentially extending its lifespan by decades.

To support Marshall in this process, Lockheed Martin provides resources, including service bulletins, custom tooling, and kits containing all necessary parts and components.

During the replacement procedure, the original center wing is removed, allowing for a thorough inspection and servicing of interfacing structures and main frames before installing the new wing box. Wiring and plumbing are also updated, further extending the aircraft’s life and operational reliability.

Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions Line of Business at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics said, “Recognizing Marshall as the first Lockheed Martin-approved Center of Excellence for its work leading the C-130 center wing box replacement program is a natural choice.”

“Marshall is a vital part of the C-130 Hercules community because it embodies a commitment to excellence in C-130 maintenance and support, ensuring these versatile aircraft continue to serve operators reliably and efficiently in meeting global mission demands,” McLean said.

Marshall is currently working on center wing replacements for a fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft, of which eight replacements have been completed, with four more scheduled. Each replacement requires specialized adaptations to account for the unique modifications each aircraft has undergone, ensuring seamless integration.

Based in Cambridge, U.K., Marshall has been a trusted partner for C-130 maintenance since 1966. The company was the first authorized C-130 service center globally and was the first C-130J Super Hercules service center.

The C-130 Hercules remains a global tactical airlift workhorse, with nearly 2,700 aircraft in service across 70 countries and over 25 million flight hours. The C-130J Super Hercules, Lockheed Martin’s latest production model, continues to set the standard for tactical airlift capabilities, with over 555 delivered to date and a global fleet exceeding 3 million flight hours.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.