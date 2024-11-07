Veterans Day Ceremony at the Smyrna Veterans Memorial

The Smyrna Veterans Committee will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to City Hall:

The featured speaker will be retired USAF Major General George Harrison.

The announcement on the City of Smyrna website provided the following biography of Gen. Harrision:

He started as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1962. He flew 530 hours of combat missions in Vietnam/Southeast Asia and logged 4,900 hours of total flight time. He flew various aircrafts such as the 0-1F as a pilot and forward air controller, F-4 Phantom II as a fighter pilot, and an F – 16, AT – 38, EC – 135, E – 3, E – 8C, etc. He earned eight major decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Metal with 11 oak cluster s. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the US Air Force Academy and an MBA from Wharton. While in the USAF, he was posted to several US states, Vietnam and West Germany; and was promoted seven times, making Major General in 1989. From 1993 to 1997, he was Commander, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. In this capacity, he had a staff of 900 and directed over 300 major testing programs at 20 different locations. These programs supported aircraft such as the B – IB Lancer, B – 2A Spirit, F – 22 Raptor, and an F – 15E Strike Eagle. Harrison retired from the USAF in 1997 and went on to become a Principal Research Engineer at the prestigious Georgia Tech Research Institute.

How did Veterans Day begin?

Veterans Day in the United States originated at the end of World War I, marking the armistice on November 11, 1918. Originally known as “Armistice Day,” the holiday was first observed on November 11, 1919, to honor the veterans of World War I and to commemorate the conclusion of “the war to end all wars.”

In 1938, Congress passed legislation making November 11 a national holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to honor the veterans of World War I. However, after World War II and the Korean War, there was a push to broaden the holiday’s meaning to honor all American veterans, not just those who served in World War I. In 1954, Congress amended the 1938 act, officially changing the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day, expanding its purpose to celebrate all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, which honors service members who died in service to the country, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. Each year, Veterans Day remains on November 11, regardless of the day of the week, as a tribute to the historical significance of the armistice that ended World War I.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after Mableton and county seat Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Population Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023) 56,566 62,769 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023) 56,201 61,073 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023) 0.6% 2.8% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 55,663 60,972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 51,271 56,579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 7.2% 6.0% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.9% 20.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 10.0% 14.2% Female persons, percent 52.1% 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 45.8% 45.3% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 33.2% 30.8% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5% 1.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 8.1% 2.1% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.3% 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 6.7% 8.6% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 11.2% 18.8% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 43.8% 42.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2018-2022 2,354 2,377 Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022 14.4% 17.2% Housing Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023) X X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022 57.2% 46.2% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022 $380,100 $376,400 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022 $2,226 $2,050 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022 $522 $569 Median gross rent, 2018-2022 $1,553 $1,372 Building Permits, 2023 X X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2018-2022 24,694 24,403 Persons per household, 2018-2022 2.25 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022 82.5% 79.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022 19.1% 24.3% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022 98.1% 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022 96.5% 91.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022 95.5% 88.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022 57.6% 45.8% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022 5.9% 6.7% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 12.9% 21.6% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022 78.2% 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022 74.3% 61.1% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 228,468 282,938 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 302,559 2,324,868 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 103,015 492,100 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1,605,300 2,099,654 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $28,582 $34,643 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022 28.5 27.3 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022 $92,258 $67,589 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022 $59,851 $40,767 Persons in poverty, percent 8.0% 12.8%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2022 X X Total employment, 2022 X X Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000) X X Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022 X X Total nonemployer establishments, 2021 X X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,687 3,152 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 965 1,993 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 331 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 337 505 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,097 2,146 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S 193 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,319 2,443

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 3,578.5 2,602.0 Population per square mile, 2010 3,339.5 2,451.4 Land area in square miles, 2020 15.56 23.43 Land area in square miles, 2010 15.35 23.08 FIPS Code 1371492 1349756