Veterans Day Ceremony at the Smyrna Veterans Memorial

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 7, 2024

The Smyrna Veterans Committee will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to City Hall:

The featured speaker will be retired USAF Major General George Harrison.

The announcement on the City of Smyrna website provided the following biography of Gen. Harrision:

He started as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1962. He flew 530 hours of combat missions in Vietnam/Southeast Asia and logged 4,900 hours of total flight time. He flew various aircrafts such as the 0-1F as a pilot and forward air controller, F-4 Phantom II as a fighter pilot, and an F – 16, AT – 38, EC – 135, E – 3, E – 8C, etc. He earned eight major decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Metal with 11 oak cluster s.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the US Air Force Academy and an MBA from Wharton. While in the USAF, he was posted to several US states, Vietnam and West Germany; and was promoted seven times, making Major General in 1989. From 1993 to 1997, he was Commander, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center.  In this capacity, he had a staff of 900 and directed over 300 major testing programs at 20 different locations. These programs supported aircraft such as the B – IB Lancer, B – 2A Spirit, F – 22 Raptor, and an F – 15E Strike Eagle. Harrison retired from the USAF in 1997 and went on to become a Principal Research Engineer at the prestigious Georgia Tech Research Institute. 

How did Veterans Day begin?

Veterans Day in the United States originated at the end of World War I, marking the armistice on November 11, 1918. Originally known as “Armistice Day,” the holiday was first observed on November 11, 1919, to honor the veterans of World War I and to commemorate the conclusion of “the war to end all wars.”

In 1938, Congress passed legislation making November 11 a national holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to honor the veterans of World War I. However, after World War II and the Korean War, there was a push to broaden the holiday’s meaning to honor all American veterans, not just those who served in World War I. In 1954, Congress amended the 1938 act, officially changing the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day, expanding its purpose to celebrate all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, which honors service members who died in service to the country, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. Each year, Veterans Day remains on November 11, regardless of the day of the week, as a tribute to the historical significance of the armistice that ended World War I.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after Mableton and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)56,56662,769
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)56,20161,073
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)0.6%2.8%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055,66360,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201051,27156,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.2%6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.9%20.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.0%14.2%
Female persons, percent52.1%51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent45.8%45.3%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%30.8%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.1%2.1%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.7%8.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)11.2%18.8%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent43.8%42.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2018-20222,3542,377
Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-202214.4%17.2%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)XX
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-202257.2%46.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022$380,100$376,400
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022$2,226$2,050
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022$522$569
Median gross rent, 2018-2022$1,553$1,372
Building Permits, 2023XX
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2018-202224,69424,403
Persons per household, 2018-20222.252.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-202282.5%79.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-202219.1%24.3%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2018-202298.1%97.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-202296.5%91.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202295.5%88.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202257.6%45.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-20225.9%6.7%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent12.9%21.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202278.2%67.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202274.3%61.1%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)228,468282,938
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)302,5592,324,868
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)103,015492,100
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1,605,3002,099,654
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$28,582$34,643
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-202228.527.3
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$92,258$67,589
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$59,851$40,767
Persons in poverty, percent8.0%12.8%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022XX
Total employment, 2022XX
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)XX
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022XX
Total nonemployer establishments, 2021XX
All employer firms, Reference year 20171,6873,152
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 20179651,993
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017331S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017337505
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,0972,146
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S193
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,3192,443
Geography
Population per square mile, 20203,578.52,602.0
Population per square mile, 20103,339.52,451.4
Land area in square miles, 202015.5623.43
Land area in square miles, 201015.3523.08
FIPS Code13714921349756
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)56,56662,769

