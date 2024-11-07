Veterans Day Ceremony at the Smyrna Veterans Memorial

The Smyrna Veterans Committee will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial next to City Hall:
The featured speaker will be retired USAF Major General George Harrison.
The announcement on the City of Smyrna website provided the following biography of Gen. Harrision:
He started as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1962. He flew 530 hours of combat missions in Vietnam/Southeast Asia and logged 4,900 hours of total flight time. He flew various aircrafts such as the 0-1F as a pilot and forward air controller, F-4 Phantom II as a fighter pilot, and an F – 16, AT – 38, EC – 135, E – 3, E – 8C, etc. He earned eight major decorations including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Metal with 11 oak cluster s.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the US Air Force Academy and an MBA from Wharton. While in the USAF, he was posted to several US states, Vietnam and West Germany; and was promoted seven times, making Major General in 1989. From 1993 to 1997, he was Commander, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. In this capacity, he had a staff of 900 and directed over 300 major testing programs at 20 different locations. These programs supported aircraft such as the B – IB Lancer, B – 2A Spirit, F – 22 Raptor, and an F – 15E Strike Eagle. Harrison retired from the USAF in 1997 and went on to become a Principal Research Engineer at the prestigious Georgia Tech Research Institute.
How did Veterans Day begin?
Veterans Day in the United States originated at the end of World War I, marking the armistice on November 11, 1918. Originally known as “Armistice Day,” the holiday was first observed on November 11, 1919, to honor the veterans of World War I and to commemorate the conclusion of “the war to end all wars.”
In 1938, Congress passed legislation making November 11 a national holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to honor the veterans of World War I. However, after World War II and the Korean War, there was a push to broaden the holiday’s meaning to honor all American veterans, not just those who served in World War I. In 1954, Congress amended the 1938 act, officially changing the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day, expanding its purpose to celebrate all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, which honors service members who died in service to the country, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. Each year, Veterans Day remains on November 11, regardless of the day of the week, as a tribute to the historical significance of the armistice that ended World War I.
About the City of Smyrna
Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after Mableton and county seat Marietta.
Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|56,566
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|56,201
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|0.6%
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|55,663
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|51,271
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.2%
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.9%
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|10.0%
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|52.1%
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.8%
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|33.2%
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|8.1%
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|11.2%
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|43.8%
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,354
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|14.4%
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|57.2%
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$380,100
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,226
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$522
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,553
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,694
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.25
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|82.5%
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|19.1%
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|98.1%
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|96.5%
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|95.5%
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|57.6%
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|5.9%
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|12.9%
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|78.2%
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|74.3%
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|228,468
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|302,559
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|103,015
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,605,300
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$28,582
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|28.5
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$92,258
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$59,851
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.0%
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,687
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|965
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|331
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|337
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,097
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,319
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,578.5
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,339.5
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|15.56
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|15.35
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1371492
|1349756
