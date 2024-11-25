Reports and photos from two Sweetwater Mission food distributions

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following reports with photos from two food distribution events by Sweetwater Mission.

Friendship Revival Center food distribution

Barry provided the following report about the Sweetwater Mission food distribution at the Friendship Revival Center:

Sweetwater Mission had a great turnout at their food distribution at the Friendship Revival Center located at 1880 Old Alabama Road in Austell. They had enough frozen turkeys and fixin’s for every family that paid us a visit. We very much appreciate the volunteers from Hillgrove High School Basketball Team along with their Chaplain, Pastor Reggie Fields from Revive ATL Church, First Christian Church Of Mableton, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Lions Club. Because of their efforts, the guests that drove-thru will have a great Thanksgiving.

Waverly Trailer Park food distribution

Barry provided the following report about the Sweetwater Mission Thanksgiving food distribution at Waverly Trailer Park:

Sweetwater Mission hosted their Thanksgiving-themed food distribution at The Waverly Trailer Park off Discovery Blvd in Mableton. Volunteers from the Cobb County Magistrate Court along with Judge Brendan Murphy pitched in to help the regular volunteers from The Waverly and Lions Club. We started a little early to minimize the wait and things went smoothly as the volunteers loaded up the cars of our guests who drove-thru. Everyone had a great time as they loaded the cars ensuring that the Thanksgiving meals will be provided to the people in need in our community.

About Sweetwater Mission

Sweetwater Mission, located at 6130 Hotel Street in Austell, has been a fixture in the Cobb County social services nonprofit community since its founding in 1968. Its most well-known role has been conducting food distributions to fight hunger and food insecurity, but it has also been involved in combating homelessness and providing employment opportunities.

