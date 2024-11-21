Rose Diggs named Smyrna Area Council Citizen of the Year

Photo above courtesy of Cobb Chamber (l to r): Betsy Madrerohon of Capital City Bank, Derek Norton the Mayor of Smyrna, Rose Diggs the 2024 Smyrna Citizen of the Year, Andrew Walker 2024 Smyrna Area Council Director, Michele Howard of the Cobb Chamber, and Ron King of Capital City Bank

The Cobb Chamber‘s Smyrna Area Council named Rose Diggs its 2024 Citizen of the Year.

Rose Diggs (photo courtesy of Cobb Chamber)

Diggs is the CEO of Down 7 Up 8, a nonprofit that provides short—to medium-term housing to fostered, adopted, and underprivileged children. Diggs founded the organization in 2016.

According to the Chamber’s announcement of the award:

Diggs has fostered over 300 children and provided free virtual tutoring for over 700 children across Georgia. In addition, she has provided school supplies and Christmas gifts for hundreds of children, offered training for foster and adoptive parents, and created a legacy of compassion and service. Her advocacy for the rights of foster and adoptive parents through the Adoptive and Foster Parent Association of Georgia has driven meaningful policy changes at both state and national levels.

The award was presented at the Smyrna Area Council breakfast at Brawner Hall.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy. Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish. What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

