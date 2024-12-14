Cobb BOC approves increase in water rates

At its December 10 meeting, in a 4-1 vote, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved an increase in water rates for Cobb County customers.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell opposed the request, stating, “While I understand the Cobb Marietta Water Authority is increasing their rates on us, I cannot support this as long as the water transfer is still being done,” referring to the transfer of water system revenue to the general fund (see the short video below for more discussion of the transfer).

The increased fees will become effective April 1, 2025, with annual rate increases of 3.5% from January 1 of 2026 through January 1, 2029.

The water system estimates that for the average residential water, sewer, and stormwater customer, the change would result in a monthly increase of $1.90, a 2.8 percent increase in the total monthly bill.

Judy Jones, P.E., director of the Cobb County Water System, presented the request for approval on behalf of the Cobb County Water System.

“These increases are needed due to increases in operating costs such as our wholesale cost for water and due to increasing construction costs with several large wastewater treatment projects planned over the next six years,” Jones said.

The written request submitted by Jones to County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris also stated:

Construction costs have increased significantly the past several years with estimates for several large wastewater treatment plant construction projects more than doubling since 2019. Rate adjustments are also necessary due to increases in operating costs, such as chemicals, biosolids disposal, and wholesale water. Our cost to purchase wholesale water will increase 4 percent in 2025 and is expected to increase 5 percent each year from 2026 through 2029.

District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill addressed Jones, “People are asking why we’re doing a five-year (phased increase), and I’ve been explaining to them that correlates with the five year rate increase that we’ve had with the Marietta Water Authority.”

“So could you just explain that a little bit for public information?” she asked.

Jones said, “When we look at our cost of services, our rates, looking at the projects we have planned, we try to look at least five years out, usually even more.”

“So having a planned rate increase helps us plan for the future better,” she said. “It helps our customers plan better, but most importantly, our wholesale customers.”

“We provide wholesale wastewater service to Marietta, Smyrna, Austell and some other surrounding counties,” Jones said. “And when we raise our rates, they usually have to raise their rates.”

“Just like when the water authority raises their rates, we have to raise our rates,” Jones said. “So having a five year, plan helps wholesale customers plan as well.”

Watch the whole discussion on the video below