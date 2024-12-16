Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, December 16, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, December 16, 2024, with a high near 58 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 50 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
8:33 am, Dec 16, 2024
temperature icon 45°F
fog
Humidity 96 %
Pressure 1029 mb
Wind 7 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 1 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:37 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:31 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 16, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5677 in 197128 in 1882
Min TemperatureM3863 in 194812 in 1951
Avg TemperatureM47.167.5 in 197122.0 in 1882
PrecipitationM0.153.05 in 19920.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.0T in 19300.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19300 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1843 in 18820 in 1971
CDD (base 65)M03 in 19710 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature56.557.667.1 in 195643.6 in 1886
Avg Min Temperature36.539.548.3 in 199826.6 in 1962
Avg Temperature46.548.556.6 in 200136.0 in 1917
Total Precipitation2.202.2112.34 in 19190.00 in 1889
Total Snowfall0.00.12.4 in 19580.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)275265458 in 1917129 in 2001
Total CDD (base 65)1113 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.374.076.3 in 202462.7 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature57.554.857.5 in 202446.2 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.964.466.9 in 202454.5 in 1878
Total Precipitation61.4048.0768.49 in 19489.21 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.12.4 in 19580.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)5167041285 in 1976436 in 1998
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252820502643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-15
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-15
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-15
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-15
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

