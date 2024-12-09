Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, December 9, 2024

Cobb weather December 9: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 9, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Monday, December 9, 2024, with a high near 61 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:43 am, Dec 9, 2024
temperature icon 48°F
light rain
Humidity 93 %
Pressure 1018 mb
Wind 3 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:32 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers before 1 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m and 4 p.m, then showers after 4 p.m. High near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 9, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5776 in 200729 in 1917
Min TemperatureM3958 in 20128 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM48.466.5 in 200718.5 in 1917
PrecipitationM0.145.71 in 19190.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.11.5 in 20170.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM2 in 20170 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1746 in 19170 in 2012
CDD (base 65)M02 in 20070 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature53.658.471.7 in 199839.6 in 1886
Avg Min Temperature30.340.053.8 in 192225.7 in 1937
Avg Temperature41.949.262.6 in 199832.7 in 1886
Total PrecipitationT1.1711.76 in 19190.00 in 1970
Total Snowfall0.00.12.3 in 20170.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)182143287 in 188623 in 1998
Total CDD (base 65)0113 in 19910 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.774.376.8 in 201663.3 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature57.855.257.8 in 202447.0 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.364.867.3 in 202455.1 in 1878
Total Precipitation59.2047.0368.26 in 19488.42 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.12.3 in 20170.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)4235831143 in 1976318 in 1998
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252720502643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-08
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-08
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-08
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-07
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

