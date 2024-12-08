Panel on Trump assassination attempts wraps up with Secret Service pledge of improvements

by Shauneen Miranda, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]



WASHINGTON — Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. touted multiple changes and improvements on Thursday to his agency in the wake of two assassination attempts against Donald Trump earlier this year.

Rowe testified before the bipartisan congressional task force investigating the two separate attempts on the now president-elect’s life. The hearing wrapped up the task force’s months-long probe, and members voted unanimously to release the panel’s final report — although a screaming match that erupted between Rowe and a Texas congressman also showed some underlying tensions.

The Secret Service, which is housed within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has been under intense scrutiny after a gunman opened fire at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, striking Trump’s ear, killing one person and wounding two others. The gunman was killed at the scene.

Authorities then investigated a second apparent assassination attempt against Trump just two months later near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The July shooting prompted a slew of federal investigations and the creation of the task force, which expanded its focus following the Florida incident.

Rowe — who quickly stepped into the temporary post in July after Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director — again acknowledged the agency’s “failure” to “adequately secure the Butler Farm Show site and protect President-elect Trump.”

“That abject failure underscored critical gaps in Secret Service operations, and I recognize that we did not meet the expectations of the American public, Congress and our protectees, and they rightly have that idea based on how we performed,” he said.

Agency improvements

Rowe detailed several actions the agency is taking, such as expanding the use of “unmanned aerial systems for aerial observation at venues” and “counter-unmanned aerial systems technologies.”

He also said applications to the agency are up and they have “really turned the tide” on their hiring.

In his written testimony, Rowe said they recently onboarded a “chief wellness officer” as part of efforts to prioritize mental health and wellness programs at the agency.

He noted a need for a “paradigm shift” that centers on “elevating protection, prioritizing training, strengthening our workforce and increasing accountability.”

He also wants to “reconstitute” the agency’s culture so that “training is routine and expected.”

Hearing grows tense

At one point, the hearing escalated into a screaming match between Rowe and Texas GOP Rep. Pat Fallon.

The congressman brought in a large image of Rowe standing behind President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump, Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance and other leaders during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York City.

Fallon questioned why Rowe stood there when the person standing closest to the president is usually the special agent in charge, or SAC, of the detail.

“Actually, congressman, what you’re not seeing is the SAC of the detail out of the picture’s view, and that is the day where we remember the more than 3,000 people that have died on 9/11,” Rowe said. “I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there at Fresh Kills.”

“I’m not asking you that,” Fallon shouted at Rowe, proceeding to press him again on whether Rowe was the special agent in charge.

“Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes!” Rowe yelled back, later adding that he was representing the Secret Service and his presence “did not affect protective operations.”

Fallon accused Rowe of being at the event because he’s “auditioning for this job” that he’s “not gonna get.”

Trump has yet to disclose whom he wants to run the agency. The director of the Secret Service is not subject to confirmation by the Senate, although some members of Congress want to change that.

