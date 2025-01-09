All Cobb County facilities to close Friday and Saturday due to winter storm concerns

Cobb County issued the following news release Wednesday evening, announcing the closure of all Cobb County facilities, plus all Cobb courts except for the 24/7 Magistrate Court:

Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris has ordered the closure of all county facilities starting at 5 a.m. Friday in anticipation of an approaching winter storm. On Wednesday, she issued an advisory to county staff, emphasizing the priority of ensuring safety and reducing traffic on roadways as Cobb DOT works to clear and treat roads.

Cobb County Chief Judge Gregory Poole has issued an order closing the courthouse on Friday, with normal court operations scheduled to resume Monday morning. The only exception is Cobb Magistrate Court, which will maintain its 24/7 operations.

The National Weather Service predicts wintry precipitation will begin in Cobb County around sunrise Friday, transitioning between snow and freezing rain throughout the day. Forecasts indicate the area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow along with up to a quarter-inch of ice.

Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) crews will begin pre-treating roads on Thursday. During the storm, crews will work in 12-hour shifts to treat and clear the county’s 430 miles of roadways.

“We’ll begin pre-treating the roads with a brine mixture on Thursday afternoon,” said Cobb DOT Deputy Director J.D. Lorens. “As the event progresses, we’ll switch to a sand-salt mixture to address icy conditions. Our team recently completed its annual inclement weather exercise and is prepared for whatever comes our way.”

County officials urge residents to avoid travel during the storm to ensure DOT crews have unobstructed access to critical roadways.

The National Weather Service forecasts that precipitation will end Friday night. However, cold temperatures over the weekend could lead to lingering road impacts through Monday.