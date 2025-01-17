Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, January 17, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, January 17, 2025, with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to showers, with an overnight low of around 42 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:28 am, 31 °F clear sky Humidity 84 % Pressure 1022 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:42 am Sunset Sunset: 5:53 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Showers, mainly before noon. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

M.L.King Day

Sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 17, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 75 in 2017 25 in 1977 Min Temperature M 35 64 in 1943 -0 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 44.5 69.5 in 1943 13.0 in 1977 Precipitation M 0.14 3.29 in 1925 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 2.3 in 2018 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 2 in 2018 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 52 in 1977 0 in 1949 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1943 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 48.8 53.6 65.8 in 1907 37.6 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 30.4 35.6 51.6 in 1907 21.1 in 1982 Avg Temperature 39.6 44.6 58.7 in 1907 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.51 9.68 in 1925 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.6 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 403 347 596 in 1977 97 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 48.8 53.6 65.8 in 1907 37.6 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 30.4 35.6 51.6 in 1907 21.1 in 1982 Avg Temperature 39.6 44.6 58.7 in 1907 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.51 9.68 in 1925 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 1.0 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1139 1337 2276 in 1977 918 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-16

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-16

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-16

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-16

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”