Family champions education, opportunity at Kennesaw State through gift

[The following article by Elyssa Reed first appeared on the Kennesaw State Unversity website, republished with permission. Photo by Judith Pishnery]

Borja de Olano, a retired executive from The Coca-Cola Company, and wife Rosemary recently made a $100,000 gift to the university to support the Bagwell College of Education and KSU Athletics.

Introduced to Kennesaw State University by fellow trustee Judith Moen Stanley, de Olano joined the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees. Drawn to KSU’s status as a relatively new institution with one of the largest and most diverse student bodies in Georgia, de Olano was impressed by its affordability and mission to support first-generation college students.

“KSU is a relatively new university, with one of the largest student bodies in the state of Georgia; it has a growing, diverse student body and a large selection of degree programs,” he said. His enthusiasm for the university’s mission and growth is rooted in its affordability and commitment to supporting first-generation college students.

His commitment to KSU extends beyond de Olano’s role on the Board of Trustees. He established the de Olano Family Education Scholarship, aimed at supporting future educators, emphasizing the importance of quality teachers.

“It’s because of partnerships with community leaders like Borja de Olano and our incredible faculty, staff, and students that this college is at the epicenter of innovation in education,” said Adrian L. Epps, dean of the Bagwell College of Education. “Borja is on the Bagwell College Board of Visitors, and we are grateful for his time, his insight, and his investment in our students.”

Recognizing the challenges faced by today’s aspiring teachers, de Olano is committed to alleviating some of their burdens.

“From my point of view, education is the most important element for anyone to be successful,” he explained.

His belief in the transformative power of education is deeply personal. It is influenced by his own experiences with exceptional teachers, like Mrs. Penny Pullum, who taught him the value of individuality and high standards.

“Mrs. Pullum was a really tough teacher, expecting nothing but the best, very demanding, and at the same time very supportive, fair, and loving–a great combination,” he recalled.

In addition to his support for education, de Olano has made a substantial gift to the Athletics Capital Campaign, acknowledging athletics’ vital role in university life. De Olano notes the visibility KSU gained from participating in the March Madness basketball tournament and how the experience underscored the importance of investing in athletics to elevate the university’s profile.

“Athletics is a key element in any successful school,” he said. “It helps create an environment of unity among students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters.”

As an ASCEND mentor, de Olano is deeply committed to the holistic development of students. Through mentorship, he shares his life experiences, guiding students and encouraging them to be role models to others as they go out into the world.

“At the end of the day, it is all about helping the development of the students, and at KSU, we’re focused on developing the whole person,” said de Olano.