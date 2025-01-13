New access ramp to I-75 express lanes opening in Cumberland area soon

If you commute to or from the Cumberland Community Improvement District near Truist Park and the Battery, a new option will soon open to make the trip easier.

In a press release, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that a new Cumberland area access ramp to the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes from Akers Mill Road over I-75 will open soon.

The expected opening will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

The access ramp will facilitate traffic to and from Cobb’s Cumberland Community Improvement District (CCID). Destinations in the CCID include Cumberland Mall, Truist Park and the Battery, Galleria Centre, and dozens of other locations.



According to the press release, “The ramp will serve southbound express lanes users as an exit in the mornings and northbound express lanes users as an entrance in the evenings.”



“We have seen tremendous usage of the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes since their opening in 2018 with travel times 27 percent faster than the general-purpose lanes,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry. “One of our goals at the Georgia DOT is to ensure the projects we are completing improve safety and efficiency for Georgia motorists. By creating this new access point, commuters will have a more efficient way to access the Express Lanes system from the Cumberland area.”



The express lanes operate as optional, dynamically priced managed lanes that allow drivers to bypass congestion.

Access is facilitated through Peach Pass, a tolling system managed by the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA). The system is compatible with other regional toll passes (E-ZPass, Sun Pass, E-Pass and Quick Pass).



SRTA Executive Director Jannine Miller said, “We are excited to offer an additional option for Peach Pass customers to access the popular Northwest Corridor Express Lanes system at Akers Mill Road.”



“Considering the economic vitality of the Cumberland area, the State Road and Tollway Authority was proud to include this project in our investment portfolio,” Miller said. “Cumberland CID has been leading in transportation innovation for decades and the completion of this impactful project is another example of how we can collectively bring value to Georgia’s businesses.”





“The anticipated Akers Mill Ramp Express Lanes opening is a landmark achievement for the Cumberland Community Improvement District,” said Bob Voyles, Chairman of the Cumberland CID Board of Directors. “This significant infrastructure investment by our commercial property owners and partners will give commuters a direct access point in and out of the heart of the Cumberland market, completing the successful I-75 NW Corridor Express Lane project. This partnership marks another feather in the cap for the Cumberland community, Cobb County, and the Atlanta metro region.”





“The Atlanta Regional Commission was proud to partner with the Cumberland CID and allocate funding for this project, which will improve mobility and safety in one of the region’s most important economic hubs,” said Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director and CEO Anna Roach. “This is another example of the Cumberland CID’s commitment to making the innovative investments needed to keep this fast-growing area a great place to live, work and play.”



According to the press release:

The project begins approximately 400 feet south of the existing Akers Mill Bridge over I-75 and ends approximately 275 feet south of the existing Windy Ridge Parkway bridge for a total project mainline length of 0.7 miles. Previous access to Northwest Corridor Express Lanes was a slip ramp/merge access point just north of Akers Mill Road. The new access ramp features gates at both the entry and exit point to ensure safety for reversible travel directions.

The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes web page describes the operation of the reversible lanes as follows: