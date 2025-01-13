Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 3 to January 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
CHINA KING
- 2909 AUSTELL RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26073C
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
LOW COUNTRY BARBECUE
- 2000 S PIONEER DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5226
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2161
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT
- 2430 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300, 400 & 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2024
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003300
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
RANDE VOO RESTAURANT LOUNGE
- 1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 140 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003792
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
BARNES & NOBLE #3443
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8196
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005931
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
!!C & S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR
- 600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006231
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
HOWLIN WILLY’S HOT CHICKEN
- 4250 ROSWELL RD NE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006270
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
!!TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 115 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006660
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
!!KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFE
- 2090 BAKER RD STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006740
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
!!DONA FLOR TAQUERIA Y POPUSERIA
- 6981 MABLETON PKWY SE STE 109 MABLETON, GA 30126-4618
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006835
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025
BEST WESTERN – FOOD
- 2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17678
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
R’JABS WINGS
- 6274 MABLETON PKWY SW STE B MABLETON, GA 30126-5255
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20222
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
CHINA WOK
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 203 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4603
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13457C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
CHINA WOK
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 9-A KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13063C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)
- 4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002233
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
MARISCOS EL SAZON DEL KORA
- 2500 S COBB DR SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-1834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001716
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II
- 2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15273
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
JULIA’S TAQUERIA
- 737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9566
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
FERN GULLY JAMAICAN CAFE
- 2756 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003298
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
KEEGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE
- 1625 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4467
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004239
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
TACO T
- 1065 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004658
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
MOTHERS FINEST CATERING & DELI
- 1035 OLD BANKHEAD HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3134
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005230
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
NAIJA CUISINES RESTAURANT & BAR
- 2579 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005288
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR
- 562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005769
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
MAS & J INTERNATIONAL FOOD
- 1127 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 104-108 MABLETON, GA 30126-3220
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005908
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
PEACH STATE PIZZA
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1700 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7801
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006008
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
PRESS WAFFLE CO
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006103
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4484
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006440
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
MIS RECUERDOS PALETERIA Y ANTOJITOS
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 148 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006741
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025
SMOOTHIE KING
- 2930 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002389
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
READ BY THE MERCHANT THE
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002782
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
STEAK N SHAKE
- 2736 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004678
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
SONESTA SELECT ATLANTA CUMBERLAND – FOOD
- 3000 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3123
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004746
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
EL RINCONCITO TROPICAL
- 4337 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005082
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
PIZZA HUT #39380
- 250 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5561
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005122
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
KRYSTAL ATLF27
- 3520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-2729
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005689
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
TAQUERIA MARGARITA
- 860 SIX FLAGS RD STE C AUSTELL, GA 30168-7859
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005746
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
BUZZIN’ BURGER
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 16 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006781
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025
GRANNY’S SOULFOOD
- 1355 BLAIR BRIDGE RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30168-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15525C
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
MARIETTA CRAWFISH & SEAFOOD
- 1420 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001216
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
POPEYES #4005
- 6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003180
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS #354408
- 836 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003574
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
ITALY’S PIZZERIA
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003729
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
CHINA DRAGON RESTAURANT
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003820
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
!!JERSEY MIKE’S
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 624 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006463
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
!!CREOLE ORLEANS
- 4942 S COBB DR STE M SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006767
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
PAPI’S SPANGLISH RESTAURANTE
- 4417 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5544
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006802
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
!!SPICE WING
- 2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006827
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
!!FUZE KITCHEN – BASE
- 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006846
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
!!FUZE KITCHEN – MOBILE
- 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006847
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025
PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15313C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
DEV’S DONUTS
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003839
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – HARTMANN CENTER
- 729 LAWRENCE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2143
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004077
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
WENDY’S OF POWDER SPRINGS
- 55 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3266
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004392
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN
- 75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005963
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
THUMBS UP DINER
- 2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006199
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
!!CLARION POINTE – FOOD
- 520 ROBERT CT KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006266
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025
