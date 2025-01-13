Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 3 to January 9

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CHINA KING

2909 AUSTELL RD STE 118 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26073C

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

LOW COUNTRY BARBECUE

2000 S PIONEER DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5226

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2161

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT

2430 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300, 400 & 600 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2024

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003300

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

RANDE VOO RESTAURANT LOUNGE

1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 140 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003792

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

BARNES & NOBLE #3443

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8196

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005931

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

!!C & S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR

600 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006231

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

HOWLIN WILLY’S HOT CHICKEN

4250 ROSWELL RD NE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006270

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

!!TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

4880 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 115 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006660

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

!!KEKE’S BREAKFAST CAFE

2090 BAKER RD STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006740

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

!!DONA FLOR TAQUERIA Y POPUSERIA

6981 MABLETON PKWY SE STE 109 MABLETON, GA 30126-4618

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006835

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2025

BEST WESTERN – FOOD

2625 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4965

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17678

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

R’JABS WINGS

6274 MABLETON PKWY SW STE B MABLETON, GA 30126-5255

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20222

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

CHINA WOK

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 203 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4603

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13457C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

CHINA WOK

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 9-A KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13063C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)

4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002233

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

MARISCOS EL SAZON DEL KORA

2500 S COBB DR SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-1834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001716

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II

2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15273

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

JULIA’S TAQUERIA

737 ROSWELL ST NE STE 208-3 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9566

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

FERN GULLY JAMAICAN CAFE

2756 S MAIN ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3549

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003298

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

KEEGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

1625 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4467

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004239

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

TACO T

1065 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004658

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

MOTHERS FINEST CATERING & DELI

1035 OLD BANKHEAD HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3134

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005230

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

NAIJA CUISINES RESTAURANT & BAR

2579 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005288

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR

562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005769

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

MAS & J INTERNATIONAL FOOD

1127 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW STE 104-108 MABLETON, GA 30126-3220

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005908

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

PEACH STATE PIZZA

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1700 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7801

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

PRESS WAFFLE CO

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1810 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8193

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006103

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4484

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006440

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

MIS RECUERDOS PALETERIA Y ANTOJITOS

4968 AUSTELL RD STE 148 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006741

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2025

SMOOTHIE KING

2930 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002389

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

READ BY THE MERCHANT THE

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 125 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5713

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002782

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

STEAK N SHAKE

2736 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004678

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

SONESTA SELECT ATLANTA CUMBERLAND – FOOD

3000 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004746

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

EL RINCONCITO TROPICAL

4337 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005082

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

PIZZA HUT #39380

250 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005122

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

KRYSTAL ATLF27

3520 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-2729

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005689

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

TAQUERIA MARGARITA

860 SIX FLAGS RD STE C AUSTELL, GA 30168-7859

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005746

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

BUZZIN’ BURGER

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 16 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006781

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2025

GRANNY’S SOULFOOD

1355 BLAIR BRIDGE RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30168-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15525C

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

MARIETTA CRAWFISH & SEAFOOD

1420 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3635

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

POPEYES #4005

6077 MABLETON PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003180

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #354408

836 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003574

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

ITALY’S PIZZERIA

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003729

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

CHINA DRAGON RESTAURANT

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003820

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

!!JERSEY MIKE’S

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 624 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006463

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

!!CREOLE ORLEANS

4942 S COBB DR STE M SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006767

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

PAPI’S SPANGLISH RESTAURANTE

4417 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5544

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006802

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

!!SPICE WING

2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006827

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

!!FUZE KITCHEN – BASE

1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006846

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

!!FUZE KITCHEN – MOBILE

1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006847

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2025

PACIFIC SPICE THAI & CHINESE RESTAURANT

6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 310 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15313C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025

DEV’S DONUTS

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003839

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025

SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE – HARTMANN CENTER

729 LAWRENCE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2143

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004077

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025

WENDY’S OF POWDER SPRINGS

55 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3266

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004392

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

75 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3289

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005963

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025

THUMBS UP DINER

2320 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006199

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2025

!!CLARION POINTE – FOOD