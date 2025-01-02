Lockheed Martin schedules Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings call

Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that it will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET.

Lockheed Martin officials present on the call will be James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations.

They will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, provide updates, and answer questions.

Fourth quarter and full-year results will be published before the market opens on Jan. 28.

According to the press release:

The live webcast will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.