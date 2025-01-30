Mountain View Regional Library spreads the love for February

TOPICS:
An envelope with valentine hearts streaming out

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 30, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytime scheduled throughout the month of February, Mountain View Regional Library and Cobb Collaborative amp up these events with The Basics, a series of interactive workshops for toddlers between the ages 18 and 36 months. Over a five-week period, young children (and their caregivers) will connect, learn, and grow from their participation in this science-backed program. In addition to developing reading skills through story, The Basics will provide toddlers a foundation of socialization skills, academic aptitude, and emotional health through five principles of child development. A few of those principles come via exploration through movement and play; counting, grouping and comparing; and the maximization of love. (Registration for The Basics shall open one week before the event.)

On that note, lovers of role-playing games (RPGs)—ages 10 and up—will fancy the three sessions of Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! for February. Creative and storytelling skills are a must for any promising adventurer wanting to escape into the magical realms of the library. (Provided they pass the dimensional gate of Registration—per event.)

Lastly, Mountain View Regional Library has partnered with AARP to help patrons save money on car insurance and with tax preparation. The AARP Smart Driver and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are offering respectively, throughout February, a paid program and free service. The Smart Driver program costs $20\$25 for AARP members\non-members; and the Free AARP Tax-Aide requires no membership. However, as the tax service is volunteer run, an appointment is necessary.

Mountain View Regional Library also offer these February events of interest:

10:30 AM (registration required)

1:00 PM (registration required)

  • Pokémon Meetup, Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 AM.
  • Art with Ayanna (for elementary children, grades 2-5), Wednesday, February 19th at 3:30 PM.
  • STEAMed, Saturday, February 27th at 10:30 AM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here;

and follow CCPLS on Facebook.

EBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 12:00Lunar New Year Celebration




February 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 17:00AARP Smart Driver


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime




February 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Toddler Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!




February 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 12:00Page Turners Morning Book Group (Untamed)


10:30 – 11:15Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 14:30Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (Remarkably Bright Creatures)




February 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 15:00Free AARP Tax-Aide




February 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




February 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00LEGO Club (Rescheduled from January 11, 2025)




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


18:30 – 19:30Bollywood Dance – Dil Se




February 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


17:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!








February 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:00Yoga with PeakZen Yoga Studio




February 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 15:00Free AARP Tax-Aide




February 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




February 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00Pokémon Meetup

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime




February 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


14:00 – 15:00Crafternoon




February 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Preschool Storytime


15:30 – 16:45Art with Ayanna – Elementary




February 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 15:00Free AARP Tax-Aide




February 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Sensory Playtime




February 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 16:00Saturday Craft Club (with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers)




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


18:30 – 19:30Bollywood Dance – Dil Se




February 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


17:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!




February 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Preschool Storytime




February 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30STEAMed


10:00 – 15:00Free AARP Tax-Aide




February 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "Mountain View Regional Library spreads the love for February"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.