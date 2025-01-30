Mountain View Regional Library spreads the love for February

By Kelly Johnson

With Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytime scheduled throughout the month of February, Mountain View Regional Library and Cobb Collaborative amp up these events with The Basics, a series of interactive workshops for toddlers between the ages 18 and 36 months. Over a five-week period, young children (and their caregivers) will connect, learn, and grow from their participation in this science-backed program. In addition to developing reading skills through story, The Basics will provide toddlers a foundation of socialization skills, academic aptitude, and emotional health through five principles of child development. A few of those principles come via exploration through movement and play; counting, grouping and comparing; and the maximization of love. (Registration for The Basics shall open one week before the event.)

On that note, lovers of role-playing games (RPGs)—ages 10 and up—will fancy the three sessions of Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! for February. Creative and storytelling skills are a must for any promising adventurer wanting to escape into the magical realms of the library. (Provided they pass the dimensional gate of Registration—per event.)

Lastly, Mountain View Regional Library has partnered with AARP to help patrons save money on car insurance and with tax preparation. The AARP Smart Driver and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are offering respectively, throughout February, a paid program and free service. The Smart Driver program costs $20\$25 for AARP members

on-members; and the Free AARP Tax-Aide requires no membership. However, as the tax service is volunteer run, an appointment is necessary.

Mountain View Regional Library also offer these February events of interest:

Page Turners Book Group (reviews Untamed in the morning and Remarkably Bright Creatures in the afternoon),Wednesday, February 5th at:

10:30 AM (registration required)

1:00 PM (registration required)

Pokémon Meetup , Saturday, February 15 th at 11:00 AM.

, Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 AM. Art with Ayanna (for elementary children, grades 2-5), Wednesday, February 19 th at 3:30 PM.

(for elementary children, grades 2-5), Wednesday, February 19 at 3:30 PM. STEAMed, Saturday, February 27th at 10:30 AM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on.

EBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 16, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









February 17, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







February 18, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



14:00 – 15:00 Crafternoon







February 19, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime



15:30 – 16:45 Art with Ayanna – Elementary







February 20, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 15:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide







February 21, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Sensory Playtime







February 22, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 16:00 Saturday Craft Club (with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers)









FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 23, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









February 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime



18:30 – 19:30 Bollywood Dance – Dil Se







February 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!







February 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Preschool Storytime







February 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





15:30 – 16:30 STEAMed



10:00 – 15:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide







February 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









