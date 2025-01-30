Mountain View Regional Library spreads the love for February

By Kelly Johnson
With Baby, Toddler, and Preschool Storytime scheduled throughout the month of February, Mountain View Regional Library and Cobb Collaborative amp up these events with The Basics, a series of interactive workshops for toddlers between the ages 18 and 36 months. Over a five-week period, young children (and their caregivers) will connect, learn, and grow from their participation in this science-backed program. In addition to developing reading skills through story, The Basics will provide toddlers a foundation of socialization skills, academic aptitude, and emotional health through five principles of child development. A few of those principles come via exploration through movement and play; counting, grouping and comparing; and the maximization of love. (Registration for The Basics shall open one week before the event.)
On that note, lovers of role-playing games (RPGs)—ages 10 and up—will fancy the three sessions of Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond! for February. Creative and storytelling skills are a must for any promising adventurer wanting to escape into the magical realms of the library. (Provided they pass the dimensional gate of Registration—per event.)
Lastly, Mountain View Regional Library has partnered with AARP to help patrons save money on car insurance and with tax preparation. The AARP Smart Driver and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are offering respectively, throughout February, a paid program and free service. The Smart Driver program costs $20\$25 for AARP members\non-members; and the Free AARP Tax-Aide requires no membership. However, as the tax service is volunteer run, an appointment is necessary.
Mountain View Regional Library also offer these February events of interest:
- Page Turners Book Group (reviews Untamed in the morning and Remarkably Bright Creatures in the afternoon),Wednesday, February 5th at:
10:30 AM (registration required)
1:00 PM (registration required)
- Pokémon Meetup, Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 AM.
- Art with Ayanna (for elementary children, grades 2-5), Wednesday, February 19th at 3:30 PM.
- STEAMed, Saturday, February 27th at 10:30 AM.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here;
EBRUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Lunar New Year Celebration
|February 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 17:00
|AARP Smart Driver
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|February 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|February 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Morning Book Group (Untamed)
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 14:30
|Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (Remarkably Bright Creatures)
|February 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|February 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|LEGO Club (Rescheduled from January 11, 2025)
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance – Dil Se
|February 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|February 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen Yoga Studio
|February 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|February 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Pokémon Meetup
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|February 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|14:00 – 15:00
|Crafternoon
|February 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|15:30 – 16:45
|Art with Ayanna – Elementary
|February 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|February 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Sensory Playtime
|February 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 16:00
|Saturday Craft Club (with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers)
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance – Dil Se
|February 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Preschool Storytime
|February 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAMed
|10:00 – 15:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|February 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "Mountain View Regional Library spreads the love for February"