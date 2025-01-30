WSB-TV reports that “undeliverable” mail was scattered on I-285 in Cobb from USPS-contracted truck

WSB-TV, Atlanta’s Channel 2, reported yesterday that a large quantity of mail deemed “undeliverable” was scattered along I-285 in Cobb County from a truck contracted with the United States Postal Service truck. According to the report the mail included checks, credit cards, and IRS materials.

The station interviewed a man identified as a pastor, who was assembling the mail, who told the television reporter that he had been told by law enforcement and the postal service that there is “nothing we could do.”

Kudos to WSB-TV, and to read their article and watch their report from the scene, follow this link.

