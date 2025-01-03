Quiz of the Week: How much do you know about Cobb County?

By Larry Felton Johnson

The Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter, and it’s been pretty successful at engaging readers in the beginning stages. So, I’ve decided to do regular quizzes on our main website, too.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekly quiz, posted every Friday.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

When researching news site quizzes, I ran across a recommendation for placing related educational quizzes on news articles.

I might try that out soon. I’m partial to making that kind of quiz directly related to the article’s topic and maybe even serving as a lighthearted test on how well the reader understood the article.

Have fun!

Welcome to the Cobb County Courier Quiz of the Week! 1. More than 100 years before Mableton recently became a city, it was incorporated from 1912-1916. Why was it unincorporated? The treasurer absconded with the treasury The state decided the city was not needed A flood caused damage that the city could not afford to repair No one wanted to be mayor 2. What year did Lockheed Corporation, now known as Lockheed Martin, occupy the former WWII Bell Bomber plant? 1941 1951 1961 1971 3. Who was the Cobb Board of Commissioners chair who negotiated Cobb as the site for Six Flags Over Georgia? Sam Olens Bill Byrne Ernest Barrett Tim Lee 4. What is the name of the multiuse trail that runs from Cobb County to the Alabama line? Silver Comet Trail Mountain to River Trail Noonday Creek Trail Mableton Parkway Trail 5. What is the highest elevation in Cobb County? Lost Mountain Windy Hill Ridge Road Kennesaw Mountain Loading... Loading...



About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Early History

The county was established in 1832 and is named after Thomas Willis Cobb, a U.S. Congressman, Senator, and Supreme Court judge. Cobb was formed from a portion of Cherokee County.

Marietta, the county seat, was incorporated in 1834, becoming a vital center for trade and governance.

Government Structure

The governance of Cobb County is anchored by the Board of Commissioners, consisting of a Chairman and four Commissioners. Each member is elected—the Chairwoman at large and the Commissioners from their respective districts. This body holds the dual role of enacting county policies and overseeing the administration of county services. The Chairwoman also has specific duties, such as presiding over board meetings and acting as the official county spokesperson.

Key Departments and Services

Cobb County’s government is organized into departments focusing on different aspects of community life. These include Public Safety, which encompasses police and fire services; Transportation, tasked with maintaining and improving roadways and public transit; Community Development, which handles zoning and land use; and Parks and Recreation, which manages public parks and community centers. Each department aims to fulfill its responsibilities efficiently, though effectiveness can vary based on funding, policy decisions, and community needs.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner vacant District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county: