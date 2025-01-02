Wellstar announces first babies born New Years Day at its 2 hospitals

Wellstar Health System announced the first two births at their two hospitals in Cobb County: Wellstar Cobb and Wellstar Kennestone. The information about babies and photos are below.

Wellstar Cobb Medical Center

Genesis Murry — photo provided by Wellstar Health System

Baby’s name: Genesis Murry

Parents’ names: Adrian (mom) Evans; Lee Murry (dad)

City where parents live: Lawrenceville

Date and time of baby’s birth: Jan. 1, 2025, at 11:13 a.m.

Baby’s sex: Female

Baby’s length: 20.25 inches

Baby’s weight: 7 lb. 7.8 oz.

Wellstar Kennestone Medical Center

Hallie Mathis — photo provided by Wellstar Health System

Baby’s name: Hallie

Parents’ names: Ross and Lauren Mathis

City where parents live: Marietta

Date and time of baby’s birth: Jan. 1, 2025, at 1:11 a.m.

Baby’s sex: Female

Baby’s length: 20.5 inches

Baby’s weight: 7 lb. 15.5 oz.

About Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System is a major healthcare provider in Cobb County, offering various medical services across multiple facilities.

Headquartered in Marietta, the system operates Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, and various outpatient clinics and urgent care centers within the county.

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, located in Marietta, provides specialized care in cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and oncology. It also houses a Level II Trauma Center.

Wellstar Cobb Hospital, based in Austell, offers services such as maternity care, emergency treatment, and surgery, as well as programs in cancer care and rehabilitation.

The Georgia Department of Public Health designated Wellstar Cobb Hospital as a Level III Trauma Center.

As one of the largest healthcare systems in the state, Wellstar incorporates advanced medical technology, including robotic-assisted surgery and modern imaging techniques. The organization also engages in community health initiatives, offering wellness programs, health education, and partnerships to address disparities in care.

Wellstar employs a large network of healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, and support staff, to meet the medical needs of Cobb County residents. The system focuses on providing access to a broad spectrum of healthcare services, from routine care to specialized treatments, emphasizing addressing immediate and long-term health concerns.