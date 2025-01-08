Winter storm watch in effect Friday through Saturday in Georgia: snow, sleet, icing likely

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Cobb County and other large parts of Georgia, in effect from Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 a.m. through 7 a.m. the next morning.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely across much of the region, with accumulations of three to six inches of snow possible in the mountains of north Georgia.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * WHAT…A wintry mix of precipitation is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations in the mountains could average between three to six inches with locally higher amounts possible. Further south to the Interstate 20 corridor, a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain is likely. Snow accumulations of two to four inches is possible with icing amounts around a tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, with travel likely becoming difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday commute and linger into Saturday morning. Bridges and overpasses could become icy even if temperatures remain slightly above freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this hazardous situation. Any slight deviations in temperatures or track of the weather system will result in changes for the precipitation type forecast.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield

Including the following cities:

Cartersville, Commerce, Chatsworth, Athens, Bremen, Covington, Homer, Ellijay, Woodstock, Hiawassee, Atlanta, Peachtree City, Stockbridge, Calhoun, Decatur, Summerville, Trenton, Lawrenceville, Rome, Franklin, Cedartown, LaFayette, Riverdale, East Point, Newnan, Cumming, Jasper, Conyers, Comer, Watkinsville, Fort Oglethorpe, Monroe, Dahlonega,

Marietta, Dallas, Carrollton, Gainesville, Winder, Blairsville, Crawford, Blue Ridge, Douglasville, Dalton, Cleveland, and Dawsonville



About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

