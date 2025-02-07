Acworth man sentenced to 20 years for child molestation; other charges

The office of Cobb District Attorney Sonya F. Allen announced in a public information release that a 65-year-old Acworth man entered a guilty plea to charges including child molestation and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The sentence for Charles Martinez was handed down by Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris. The 20-year sentence included six years to be served in custody.

The public information release describes the events leading up to the arrest and guilty plea as follows:

On Dec. 2, 2023, the underage victim and her friend were spending the night at the defendant’s residence in Acworth. The defendant had been drinking when he offered alcohol to the 13-year-old victim and her 12-year-old friend. While the girls were watching a movie, the defendant asked the victim to sit on the couch with him. He then began touching himself and repeatedly pressured her to touch him. The victim refused multiple times before managing to get away. The following day, the victim disclosed the incident to a doctor during a routine checkup, prompting an investigation by the Acworth Police Department. Forensic interviews were conducted at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor prosecuted the case.

The defendant decided to enter a non-negotiated plea on Jan. 27, 2025, just before the trial was to begin.

Judge Harris cited the defendant’s lack of remorse and accountability for his actions during sentencing.

“Ensuring the safety of our children is one of the highest priorities of this office. This young victim showed tremendous courage in coming forward, and we hope this sentence sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated in our community,” said Allen.

“I am so grateful for the victim’s bravery and quick disclosure. I believe the victim’s actions prevented any future predatory behavior by Martinez,” said Raynor.

Allen commended her office, the Acworth Police Department and SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center in the public information release.