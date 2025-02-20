Agenda for the Mableton City Council Spring Transitional Planning Conference

The Mableton mayor and city council will hold a Spring Transitional Planning Conference beginning on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, and continue through the schedule listed below.

According to the city’s notice:

The planning conference will pertain to transitional and incorporative matters such as team building, services, moving, goals, departments, planning and zoning, code enforcement, budgeting and finance, and other transitional planning.

Agenda for the Spring Transitional Planning Conference