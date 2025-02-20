Agenda for the Mableton City Council Spring Transitional Planning Conference

The Mableton mayor and city council will hold a Spring Transitional Planning Conference beginning on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, and continue through the schedule listed below.
According to the city’s notice:
The planning conference will pertain to transitional and incorporative matters such as team building, services, moving, goals, departments, planning and zoning, code enforcement, budgeting and finance, and other transitional planning.
Agenda for the Spring Transitional Planning Conference
- Thursday, February 20, 2025 – 4PM Onward
- Arrival and Check-In (4 PM Onward)
- Kick Off Workshop and Dinner (6 PM – 8 PM)
- Friday, February 21, 2025
- Breakfast at Restaurant (7 AM – 8:30 AM)
- Mableton Development Authority – Chairman Jason Gaines (9 AM – 9:35 AM)
- CDBG Funding – Dr. Kimberly Roberts, Managing Director of Cobb County CDBG Program Office (9:45 AM – 10:45 AM)
- S.P.L.O.S.T. Process – Wayne McGary of Croy (11:00 AM – Noon)
- Lunch Break (12:00 PM – 12:30 PM)
- Transition Status – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby (12:30 PM – 1:15 PM)
- Comp Plan Update – John Funny of Grice Consulting Group (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM)
- Break (2:30 PM – 2:45 PM)
- Depart for City of Sugar Hill Tour (2:45 PM – Arrival at 3:00 PM)
- Dinner in Sugar Hill (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM)
- Return to Lake Lanier & Free Time (6:30 PM)
- Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Breakfast at Restaurant (7:00 AM – 8:30 AM)
- Continued Conversation – Dr. Hooker (8:30 AM – 10:00 AM)
- Property Tax – Anne Lerner, Former Elected Official (10:15 AM – 11:15 AM)
- Financial Process/Budget/Audit – Chris Pike (11:15 AM – 12:15 PM)
- Lunch Break (12:15 PM – 1:00 PM)
- Department Updates (30 Minutes Each)
- Code Enforcement – Director Alejandro Ferrell
- Sustainability Waste & Beautification – Director Emily Groth
- Special Projects – Manager Xaiver Ross
- City Clerk – Susan Hiott
- City Manager – Bill Tanks
- Break (3:45 PM – 4:00 PM)
- Council Feedback (4:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
- Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM)
- Break (5:30 PM – 6:00 PM)
- Dinner at Bullfrogs Bar and Grill – 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518 (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
- Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Breakfast at Restaurant (7 AM – 8:45 AM)
- Department of Community Affairs – Dr. Tyler Reingal (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM)
- Mayor’s Presentation (10:15 AM – 11:15 AM)
- Council Feedback/Q&A (11:20 AM – 12:15 PM)
- Working Lunch and Agenda Review and Final Directives – City Manager Bill Tanks (12:15 PM – 1:15 PM)
- Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (1:15 PM – 2:15 PM)
- Adjournment/Dismissal (2:15 PM)
