GSO gets grant for youth music education and performance

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra submitted the following news release about a grant to support youth music education and performance programs:

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce it has been selected to receive a generous grant of $25,000 from the David, Helen and Marian Woodward Fund. This grant will directly support the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestras program, which provides vital music education and performance opportunities for young musicians throughout the region.

The David, Helen and Marian Woodward Fund, whose mission is “to make this a better world for those who come after us,” has long been committed to supporting organizations and initiatives that positively impact the future. This grant will enable the GSO to continue inspiring young people to discover their full potential through creativity and performance, creating access to musical education programs for youth in the community, and empowering and supporting students in developing the discipline required to accomplish musical goals.

“We are incredibly grateful to the David, Helen and Marian Woodward Fund for their generosity and support,” said GSO’s Executive Director Suzanne Tucker. “Their belief in the importance of youth music education aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have in our community.”

GYSO is one of the top 10 symphony programs for youth in the country, and the largest in the Southeastern United States. For nearly 20 years, its programs have fostered a love of music and helped young musicians hone their skills. With this grant, GYSO will be able to extend its reach, improve program offerings, and offer scholarships to students who may otherwise not have access to these opportunities.

The David, Helen and Marian Woodward Fund’s support underscores their ongoing commitment to creating a better future through cultural enrichment and education. By investing in the arts, the Fund plays a critical role in shaping the future of the community, ensuring that future generations have the tools they need to succeed and thrive.

For more information about the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s youth music education programs, please visit gyso.org or contact info@georgiasymphony.org

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission:

The mission of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is to enrich our community through accessible, high quality musical and educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts.