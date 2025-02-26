Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K presents grants to local programs and charities

PHOTO ABOVE: L to R: Chris Ferguson(Path to Shine), Rev Gary MacDonald(Murphy-Harpst), Tom Gonter(MUST Ministries), Nick Carberry(Next Step Ministries), Kylie Pearce(Goshen Valley), Brenda Rhodes(Simple Needs & KCMGK member), Angela Thornton(CCYA), Donnis Steele(Mountain Top), Autumn Sines(Family Promise), Scott Ginter & Marissa Turner(Empower Cherokee)

Front Center: Rosie Teague, Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K Sponsored Programs Chair

John Kone, a past president and current member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K submitted the following report on the club’s grants to various programs and charities:

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K Presents Checks

On February 20th, 2025 a special event was added to the regular meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K. It was a most happy day as representatives from 11 sponsored programs and sustaining charities each received a sizeable check from the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K.

Checks totaling $16,400 dollars were distributed. “I wish we got check like this every Thursday” one of the representatives was heard to say as she was handed a check.

The check presentation event has turned out to be an annual affair of the club. The proceeds presented by the Kiwanians were derived from the annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament, held last fall and the entire process is expected to be repeated next year!

As familiarization for the Kiwanis Club members, the organizations set up information tables and handed out literature so everyone could become familiar with what services are provided for the children & the communities.

Everyone anticipates at least two changes for next year and those are:

1. An increase in the amount of the checks awarded.

2. An increase in the number of people participating.

When those two “increases” are achieved a very successful event will become even more successful.