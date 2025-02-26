Cobb ME has announced that 57 sets of cremains recovered from fire-damage funeral home

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt distributed the following news release, that includes a link to the list of cremains identified:

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 57 sets of cremains recovered from an abandoned funeral home that was damaged by fire last year. Officials hope to reunite the cremains with family members and have posted a list of identified individuals online.

“We hope to provide answers to any family with lingering questions about a loved one’s passing,” said Cobb County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge. “Our office has worked tirelessly to identify these cremains using various methods, and we are committed to reuniting them with their families.”

The cremains were discovered late last year at the former Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral home had gone out of business, and the building was scheduled for foreclosure auction when a fire partially damaged the structure. Marietta Police were called to the scene after someone discovered the cremains and subsequently turned them over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Reports indicate that the funeral home had contracted with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services to provide indigent burial services.

A full list of the identified cremains is available at Cobb County Medical Examiner’s website. Individuals who believe they may have a connection to the discovered cremains can find contact information for the Medical Examiner’s Office on the website.