Man shot and killed on Windy Hill Road

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 2359 Windy Hill Road on February 5, 2025, at around 10:42 a.m.

Police found a 21-year-old victim, Jabril Blount of Roswell, who died on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated the incident.

The suspect, a 53-year-old Alabama man, turned himself in to the Smyrna Police Department. The suspect was then turned over to the Cobb County Police Department where he was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Detectives continue the investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.