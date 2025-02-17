Ragsdale’s contract extended in 6-0 vote; Cobb schools’ statement on immigration 

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Cobb County Board of Education extended Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s contract through 2028 at February’s school board meeting.

While the annual extension of his three-year contract has come to be expected, the 6-0 vote was a surprise to many who have followed the frequently divided board in recent years. Democrats Nichelle Davis and Tre’ Hutchins joined the four Republican board members to vote for approval, in stark contrast to recent history.

Democratic board member Becky Sayler was absent due to a previous commitment to chaperone a field trip.

2020 was the last time Ragsdale’s contract was renewed with a unanimous vote. Both the 2022 and 2021 extensions garnered split votes with Hutchins and then Democratic board members Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard opposing. In 2023, Hutchins and Sayler voted against the extension and Nichelle Davis abstained. In 2024, the vote was another 4-3 partisan split.

The agenda item was presented by Vice Chair John Cristadoro and approved without any discussion.

While the original contract set his salary at $350,000, Ragsdale receives raises whenever district staff do. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that his salary in 2023 had climbed to $479,000. He also receives a compensation package that includes a car allowance.

Immigration

During his evening Superintendent Remarks, Ragsdale addressed concerns about ICE and other law enforcement entering schools under the current administration’s immigration policies.

The district follows state reporting guidelines and does not collect immigration status information.

“Our job is to educate, not to investigate…no matter who they are, or where they come from, every child receives access to a celebrated and nationally recognized education experience,” he said.

However, the district will comply with the law.

“While we do not enforce immigration policies, we will comply with the legal directives of law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE,” Ragsdale continued.

House Bill 581

Ragsdale announced the district’s intention to opt out of House Bill 581, which caps property taxes based on the rate of inflation as set by the State Revenue Commissioner, at the January board meeting. The board voted 6-0 to opt out Thursday, having completed the legal requirement to hold three public hearings.

“I cannot recommend anything that is going to reduce funding coming to the Cobb County School District, even by one penny. And as I mentioned earlier today during the hearing, if this had been in implementation, then we would have lost $43 million,” he said.