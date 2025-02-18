Overnight snow possible in north Georgia, but accumulation would likely be light

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern counties in Georgia.

Snow is possible in far north Georgia, but accumulation, if snow occurs, is likely to be no more than half an inch.

The statement indicates “far north Georgia,” but the alert lists Cobb County and other parts of metro Atlanta in the alert.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Snow showers could develop in far north Georgia after 1 AM on Wednesday. Any accumulations before sunrise should be limited to a half an inch or less. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… A light rain snow mix is anticipated in far north Georgia on Wednesday. Accumulations are most likely before noon, but some snow shower activity could linger into the evening hours. Total snow accumulations of half an inch or less are expected below 2500 ft, with localized amounts near one inch possible above 2500 ft. Slick roadways may impact travel in the region, especially Wednesday morning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

