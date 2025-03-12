Cobb Chamber wins 5-star designation

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Chamber has won a coveted 5-star designation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, officials of the local business group announced.

The chamber was cited for its positive community impact and sound procedures and policies.

Officials say that out of seven thousand such business groups in the U-S, fewer than two percent win the 5-star designation, which is the highest possible accreditation rating.

In a news release, Chamber President and CEO Sharon Martin called the 5-star recognition “a remarkable achievement and significant recognition of the tremendous community impact by our chamber team, board, volunteers, programs and much more.”

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy. Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish. What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

