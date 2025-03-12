Fire in mechanic shop on Gann Road

On Tuesday afternoon, Cobb County and Marietta firefighters battled a blaze at a mechanic shop.

The fire broke out at the shop in the 100 block of Gann Road around 3:30 p.m. The first engine on-scene reported the single-story commercial building heavily involved in smoke and flames.

In addition to the damage to the shop, firefighters said that multiple vehicles at the scene were set ablaze.

No injuries were reported, with all those inside the building making it outside safely.

There was no immediate word on an official cause of the blaze.