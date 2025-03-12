Erick Allen wins with commanding lead in District 2 Democratic primary runoff

The unofficial results of the Cobb Board of Commissioners District 2 Democratic Party primary runoff show that former state Representative Erick Allen won with a commanding lead of 56.72 percent to 43.28 percent.

The count as of this morning was 1,958 votes for Allen, 1494 for former school board member Jaha Howard.

On a precinct level, Allen performed best in the northern portions of the district, the western Smyrna precincts, and in Vinings, where he swept all four Vinings precincts.

Allen’s strength was in the eastern portion of the City of Smyrna, the Dobbins area, and Fair Oaks.

Allen will face Republican Alicia Adams in the April 29 general election.