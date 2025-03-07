Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, March 7, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, March 7, 2025, with a high near 66 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a high fire danger alert for Cobb County and other parts of the region for Friday afternoon and evening due to low humidity and dry conditions.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:32 am, 36 °F clear sky Humidity 72 % Pressure 1018 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 6:59 am Sunset Sunset: 6:39 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 7, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 63 80 in 1974 22 in 1899 Min Temperature M 43 64 in 1956 8 in 1899 Avg Temperature M 53.4 71.5 in 1956 15.0 in 1899 Precipitation M 0.16 2.13 in 1996 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1996 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1960 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 12 50 in 1899 0 in 2024 CDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1956 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.8 62.6 76.7 in 2022 35.0 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 40.0 42.8 55.9 in 2023 21.9 in 1960 Avg Temperature 52.4 52.7 65.4 in 2023 28.4 in 1960 Total Precipitation 1.05 1.16 5.23 in 1947 0.00 in 1974 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 74 88 254 in 1960 8 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 16 in 1997 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.2 56.7 64.4 in 2023 46.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 36.6 37.8 46.4 in 2023 25.4 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.9 47.2 55.4 in 2023 36.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 9.27 10.30 22.62 in 2020 3.34 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.9 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1911 2168 3540 in 1977 1415 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 4 40 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”