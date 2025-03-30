Cobb County reports that servers back online

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County servers were back on line Saturday morning after the county IT department dealt with outages affecting a number of county services.

County spokesman Ross Cavitt told the Courier Saturday morning that full functionality had been restored after servers were again were down for a time Friday night, The county said that it was possible that some disruptions could last through the weekend as portions of the server infrastructure continued to be evaluated.

The problem arose after tech workers detected “unusual activity “ last Friday and began taking portions of the system offline to evaluate whether they were secure. (Some sort of hacker breach has been cited).

While many county functions remained unaffected during the week, others were down, reportedly including online filing system. The county’s wi-fi and the jail’s database. County Commission chair Lisa Cupid said during a midweek news conference that email and phones were not impacted.