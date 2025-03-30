Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, March 30, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with a high near 76 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across north and central Georgia this morning through the afternoon. A few storms could also become strong to severe this afternoon and evening, particularly in northwest Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:42 am, 61 °F scattered clouds Humidity 88 % Pressure 1017 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 40% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:27 am Sunset Sunset: 7:57 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”