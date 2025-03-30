Widespread thunderstorms expected in GA Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia on Sunday, March 30.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across the region, and a few could become strong to severe.

A more organized front beginning Monday brings with it the possibility of damaging winds and tornadoes.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Widespread showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia this morning through the afternoon. A few storms could become strong to severe this afternoon and evening, particularly in northwest Georgia. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… A more organized severe weather threat is expected early Monday through the evening. A line of storms moving across the forecast area will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes. Thunderstorms may redevelop behind the line Monday afternoon into the evening, posing a second threat for severe weather. Storms will be possible across parts of north and central Georgia on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… While spotter activation is not needed this afternoon, spotters are encouraged to report or relay severe weather reports. Spotter activation is requested from early Monday morning through Monday evening. Spotters are encouraged to report or relay severe weather reports to the National Weather Service.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

