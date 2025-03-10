Cobb STEP Unit aids Kennesaw police investigating serious injury collision

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s STEP Unit (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is assisting the Kennesaw Police Department in investigating a serious injury collision that took place on Hickory Grove Road at its intersection with Northgate Way on Monday, March 10, 2025, at around 8:44 a.m.



Investigators report that a blue 2008 Hyundai Accent, driven by a 56-year-old Acworth man was heading westbound on Hickory Grove Road when, for reasons unknown to investigators, the vehicle partially left the roadway and continued on the shoulder.

The Hyundai then collided with a light pole, rotated clockwise back

into the roadway, and came to an uncontrolled rest on the northern shoulder.

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance.



This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.