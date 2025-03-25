Contracts with 14 trash haulers on the Mableton City Council agenda

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, February 26 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. There will be a work session at 5:15 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

The work session will feature a Comprehensive Plan update.

The regular meeting includes consideration of contracts with 14 solid waste management companies.

City of Mableton, Georgia – City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: March 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Elected Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Appointments Nomination and Appointment of Directors Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, not to exceed 30 minutes Consent Agenda Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with American Disposal Services of Georgia, Inc. Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Arrow Inc. dba Arrow Waste Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Custom Disposal Service, Inc. Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Diamond Disposal, Inc. Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Fast Trash Sanitation, LLC Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with GFL Environmental Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Red Oak Sanitation and Recycling Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Reliable Sanitation, Inc. Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with BFI Waste Services, LLC dba Republic Services Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Residential Sanitation Services, LLC Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Southeastern Waste Collection, LLC Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Trash Taxi of Georgia, LLC Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Waste Pro of GA, Inc. Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Georgia Waste Systems, LLC dba WM Approval of March 10, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of March 12, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business Agreement for Grant Writing Services with Fund It Forward – Presented by Emily Groth Memorandum of Understanding for a Pilot Community Composting Program – Presented by Emily Groth Resolution Adopting Cobb County Comprehensive Plan Sections Pertaining to Mableton – Presented by Xavier Ross Agreement with Cobb County for November 3, 2025 General Election and December 5, 2025 Runoff – Presented by Susan Hiott Selection of Provider for Website Services – Presented by Susan Hiott, Xavier Ross, and Emily Groth Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (If Needed) Adjournment

