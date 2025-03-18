Georgia Symphony Orchestra announces new development director

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following news release about its new development director:

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce Kim Ellet as its new Development Director.

In this role, Kim will lead fundraising efforts by building relationships with donors, patrons, and partners. She will work closely with the GSO team to help ensure the orchestra’s growth and continued success while fostering a strong sense of community support.

With over 10 years of experience leading the Atlanta office of The Growth Coach, Kim has worked closely with local business and nonprofit leaders, providing strategic business and sales coaching. In addition to a tourism and event production background, she has deep roots in the Marietta and Cobb County communities, actively engaging with organizations like Visit Marietta, Marietta Kiwanis, the Marietta Arts Council, and the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association.

“As a passionate advocate for the arts, I am excited to bring my energy and experience to GSO and help share the orchestra’s vision of making excellent music accessible to all in our community,” said Kim.

With GSO approaching its 75th Anniversary Season, Kim looks forward to assisting GSO in continuing its legacy of inspiring and enriching lives through music.