Litter cleanup on Hicks and Bates roads in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from a litter cleanup on Hicks and Bates roads:

Hicks Road Community Pride hosted their quarterly litter cleanup of Hicks and Bates Road. Volunteers included City of Mableton City Councilwomen Debora Herndon and Patty Auch, the Friends Of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club. We removed 19 bags of litter along with a couple of tires from the area. We had fun as we worked in the beautiful weather. Hicks Road is open for adoption along with many other roads in South Cobb. Please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to learn more. She will provide you with the equipment and signage to get your adoption underway.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

