North Cobb Regional Library welcomes Spring with a focus on gardening

By Kelly Johnson

NORTH COBB REGIONAL NURTURES A VIRIDESCENT SPRING

North Cobb Regional Library greets the first full month of spring with a weekly April event, Kids Create and a couple offerings of gardening tips with Plant. Eat. Repeat. (a water catchment program) and Gardener’s Night Out: What’s the Buzz about Pollinator Gardens?

Each week this month, children five to nine years of age can create sticky note flowers, learn about snakes, catch the sun with CD suncatchers (for Earth Day), and engineer an earthwork with kinetic sand. These events have been scheduled on Thursdays at 4:30 PM, respectively on April 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th.

Cobb County Resource Management shall introduce snakes on April 10th, and the April 24th Earthworks event shall have Ranger Jake from Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park as its instructor.

For adults with green thumbs, the library has scheduled Plant. Eat. Repeat., a workshop with the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Food Well Alliance, Saturday, April 5th at 2:00 PM. This event shall teach home and amateur gardeners alike how to keep their gardens hydrated and conserve water with the use of ollas and rain barrels. In learning how to supply water to their gardens, gardeners can also apply lessons from the library’s Gardener’s Night Out (GNO) event, Tuesday, April 15th at 6:30 PM. From this workshop, gardeners will learn how to create an ecosystem friendly to birds, bees, butterflies, and other creatures (including bats). Together, these events shall give home and amateur gardeners the knowledge to create the gardens and grounds of their dreams.

The Plant. Eat. Repeat. workshop requires registration here. GNO shall be presented by Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County, Inc. (and in conjunction with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension).

Of course, ‘tis the season to also lay on some green and read a book, or perhaps to teach about green:

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 1st, 6:00 PM

Book: A Lot Like Adiós by Alex Daria

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, April 7th, 6:00 PM

Book: The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie

Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, April 16th, 1:00 PM

Book: The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise

Thinking Money for Kids: Penny Pincher’s Party, Tuesday, April 29th, 4 PM

Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2025

WEEK 1

APRIL 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 06, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









April 07, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





18:00 – 19:30 Monday Night Murder Club (The Murder at the Vicarage)







April 08, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







April 09, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (at NCRL)



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







April 10, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create: Snakes! (w\ Cobb Natural Resource Management)







April 11, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









April 12, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











APRIL 2025

WEEK 3

APRIL 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 20, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 HOLIDAY: EASTER







April 21, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00









April 22, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



14:00 – 15:30 Cover To Cover Book Discussion







April 23, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (at NCRL)



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!







April 24, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create: Earthworks with Ranger Jake







April 25, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





16:00 – 17:00 Paws to Read







April 26, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 13:00 Monthly Makers – Chenille Stem Orchids









APRIL 2025

WEEK 5