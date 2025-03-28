North Cobb Regional Library welcomes Spring with a focus on gardening

By Kelly Johnson
NORTH COBB REGIONAL NURTURES A VIRIDESCENT SPRING
North Cobb Regional Library greets the first full month of spring with a weekly April event, Kids Create and a couple offerings of gardening tips with Plant. Eat. Repeat. (a water catchment program) and Gardener’s Night Out: What’s the Buzz about Pollinator Gardens?
Each week this month, children five to nine years of age can create sticky note flowers, learn about snakes, catch the sun with CD suncatchers (for Earth Day), and engineer an earthwork with kinetic sand. These events have been scheduled on Thursdays at 4:30 PM, respectively on April 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th.
Cobb County Resource Management shall introduce snakes on April 10th, and the April 24th Earthworks event shall have Ranger Jake from Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park as its instructor.
For adults with green thumbs, the library has scheduled Plant. Eat. Repeat., a workshop with the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Food Well Alliance, Saturday, April 5th at 2:00 PM. This event shall teach home and amateur gardeners alike how to keep their gardens hydrated and conserve water with the use of ollas and rain barrels. In learning how to supply water to their gardens, gardeners can also apply lessons from the library’s Gardener’s Night Out (GNO) event, Tuesday, April 15th at 6:30 PM. From this workshop, gardeners will learn how to create an ecosystem friendly to birds, bees, butterflies, and other creatures (including bats). Together, these events shall give home and amateur gardeners the knowledge to create the gardens and grounds of their dreams.
The Plant. Eat. Repeat. workshop requires registration here. GNO shall be presented by Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County, Inc. (and in conjunction with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension).
Of course, ‘tis the season to also lay on some green and read a book, or perhaps to teach about green:
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 1st, 6:00 PM
Book: A Lot Like Adiós by Alex Daria
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, April 7th, 6:00 PM
Book: The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, April 16th, 1:00 PM
Book: The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise
- Thinking Money for Kids: Penny Pincher’s Party, Tuesday, April 29th, 4 PM
Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
APRIL 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Holiday: April Fool’s Day
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshops (at NCRL)
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|18:00 – 19:00
|Romance Book Discussion (A Lot Like Adiós)
|April 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at NCRL)
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|April 03, 2025
|Thursday
|13:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Sticky Note Flowers
|April 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
|13:00 – 16:00
|D&D Club
|14:00 – 15:30
|Plant. Eat. Repeat. – Water Catchment Techniques
APRIL 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (The Murder at the Vicarage)
|April 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|April 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at NCRL)
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Snakes! (w\ Cobb Natural Resource Management)
|April 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|April 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
APRIL 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|April 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshops (at NCRL)
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|18:30 – 19:30
|Gardeners’ Night Out: What’s all the Buzz about Pollinator Gardens?
|April 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at NCRL)
|13:00 – 15:00
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (at NCRL) (The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise)
|16:00 – 17:30
|Teen Whatever Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|April 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: CD Suncatchers
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY
|April 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 16:00
|D&D Club
APRIL 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|HOLIDAY: EASTER
|April 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|April 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion
|April 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at NCRL)
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|April 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Earthworks with Ranger Jake
|April 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Paws to Read
|April 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers – Chenille Stem Orchids
APRIL 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|April 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|April 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:30
|Tech Tuesdays: Digital Decluttering
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|Thinking Money for Kids: Penny Pincher’s Party
|April 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
