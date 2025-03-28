South Cobb Regional Library celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson

Springtides of Literacy at the South Cobb Regional Library

April is National Poetry Month. While the thirty days of the month might see daily stanzas at South Cobb Regional Library, the library has dedicated the second week of the month to National Library Week.

South Cobb Regional Library will celebrate the week with its Tiny Library Take Home initiative. From April 7th through the 12th, patrons of all ages can make a mini library of titles for their enjoyment at home. It promises to be a fun activity (while supplies last).

Equally, in celebration of National Poetry Month, South Cobb Regional Library has grown another Poet-tree for patrons of all ages to sprout its branches with leaves of verse or rhyme. (The library will provide and laminate paper leaves for poems.)

The Poet-tree is also an alternative for the shy or quiet poets of the community because in addition to celebrating the month of poetry, the library is hosting the South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration on Wednesday, April 16th at 5:00 PM. This is an open-mic event for those who would like to, through voice, share their original poetry or the work(s) of another author before an audience of patrons and fellow poets.

Participation in the Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration requires registration with South Cobb Regional Library, at 678-398-5831.

Here’s a forecast of other literary events at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

The Last Word Book Discussion , Thursday, April 3 rd , 4:30 PM)

, Thursday, April 3 , 4:30 PM) Silent Reading Party , Wednesday, April 9 th , 2:00 PM

, Wednesday, April 9 , 2:00 PM Evening Storytime , Monday, Tuesday, April 15 th , 6:30 PM.

, Monday, Tuesday, April 15 , 6:30 PM. Teen Book’d In-Person, Monday, April 21st, 6:00 PM

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

PRIL 2025

WEEK 1

APRIL 2025

WEEK 2

APRIL 2025

WEEK 3

APRIL 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 20, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 HOLIDAY: EASTER







April 21, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Teen Book’d In-Person







April 22, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time April 23, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







April 24, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





April 25, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





16:30 – 17:45 STEAM Tweens







April 26, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





APRIL 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT April 27, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





April 28, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]







April 29, 2025 Tuesday 13:00 – 17:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time







April 30, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00









