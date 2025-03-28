South Cobb Regional Library celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson
Springtides of Literacy at the South Cobb Regional Library
April is National Poetry Month. While the thirty days of the month might see daily stanzas at South Cobb Regional Library, the library has dedicated the second week of the month to National Library Week.
South Cobb Regional Library will celebrate the week with its Tiny Library Take Home initiative. From April 7th through the 12th, patrons of all ages can make a mini library of titles for their enjoyment at home. It promises to be a fun activity (while supplies last).
Equally, in celebration of National Poetry Month, South Cobb Regional Library has grown another Poet-tree for patrons of all ages to sprout its branches with leaves of verse or rhyme. (The library will provide and laminate paper leaves for poems.)
The Poet-tree is also an alternative for the shy or quiet poets of the community because in addition to celebrating the month of poetry, the library is hosting the South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration on Wednesday, April 16th at 5:00 PM. This is an open-mic event for those who would like to, through voice, share their original poetry or the work(s) of another author before an audience of patrons and fellow poets.
Participation in the Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration requires registration with South Cobb Regional Library, at 678-398-5831.
Here’s a forecast of other literary events at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, April 3rd, 4:30 PM)
- Silent Reading Party, Wednesday, April 9th, 2:00 PM
- Evening Storytime, Monday, Tuesday, April 15th, 6:30 PM.
- Teen Book’d In-Person, Monday, April 21st, 6:00 PM
Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
PRIL 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Holiday: April Fool’s
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|April 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|April 03, 2025
|Thursday
|13:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|April 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 20:00
|Women’s Voices for Civil Rights
|April 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
APRIL 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|April 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Tiny Library Take Home
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|18:00 – 19:00
|Recycled Art
|April 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Tiny Library Take Home
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 16:00
|Lego Build
|April 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Tiny Library Take Home
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 16:00
|Spring Silent Reading Party
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Tiny Library Take Home
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|April 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Tiny Library Take Home
|10:30 – 11:30
|Alphabet Storytime
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|16:00 – 17:00
|Teen Paint n Snack
|April 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:00 – 18:00
|Tiny Library Take Home
|11:00 – 14:00
|Conflict Resolution for Teens with Project Keep’em Off The Streets
APRIL 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|April 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|15:30 – 16:30
|Family Crafternoon
|18:30 – 19:30
|Gardeners’ Night Out: What’s all the Buzz about Pollinator Gardens?
|April 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 19:00
|South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration
|April 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|Teen Crafting Hour
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY
|April 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
APRIL 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|HOLIDAY: EASTER
|April 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Teen Book’d In-Person
|April 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|April 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|April 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|April 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|16:30 – 17:45
|STEAM Tweens
|April 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
APRIL 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|April 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|April 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|April 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|South Cobb Poet-tree
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|April 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
