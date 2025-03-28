South Cobb Regional Library celebrates National Poetry Month

National Poetry Month at the South Cobb Regional Library in varied text

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 28, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

Springtides of Literacy at the South Cobb Regional Library

April is National Poetry Month. While the thirty days of the month might see daily stanzas at South Cobb Regional Library, the library has dedicated the second week of the month to National Library Week.

South Cobb Regional Library will celebrate the week with its Tiny Library Take Home initiative. From April 7th through the 12th, patrons of all ages can make a mini library of titles for their enjoyment at home. It promises to be a fun activity (while supplies last).

Equally, in celebration of National Poetry Month, South Cobb Regional Library has grown another Poet-tree for patrons of all ages to sprout its branches with leaves of verse or rhyme. (The library will provide and laminate paper leaves for poems.)

The Poet-tree is also an alternative for the shy or quiet poets of the community because in addition to celebrating the month of poetry, the library is hosting the South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration on Wednesday, April 16th at 5:00 PM. This is an open-mic event for those who would like to, through voice, share their original poetry or the work(s) of another author before an audience of patrons and fellow poets.

Participation in the Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration requires registration with South Cobb Regional Library, at 678-398-5831.

Here’s a forecast of other literary events at South Cobb Regional Library which may be of interest:

  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, April 3rd, 4:30 PM)
  • Silent Reading Party, Wednesday, April 9th, 2:00 PM
  • Evening Storytime, Monday, Tuesday, April 15th, 6:30 PM.
  • Teen Book’d In-Person, Monday, April 21st, 6:00 PM

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 18th; and on Easter, Sunday, April 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

PRIL 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 01, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Holiday: April Fool’s


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




April 02, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party




April 03, 2025Thursday13:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion




April 04, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 20:00Women’s Voices for Civil Rights




April 05, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime




APRIL 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 06, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree




April 07, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 18:00Tiny Library Take Home


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


18:00 – 19:00Recycled Art




April 08, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 18:00Tiny Library Take Home


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


14:00 – 16:00Lego Build




April 09, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 18:00Tiny Library Take Home


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


14:00 – 16:00Spring Silent Reading Party




April 10, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 18:00Tiny Library Take Home


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play




April 11, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 18:00Tiny Library Take Home


10:30 – 11:30Alphabet Storytime


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


16:00 – 17:00Teen Paint n Snack




April 12, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:00 – 18:00Tiny Library Take Home


11:00 – 14:00Conflict Resolution for Teens with Project Keep’em Off The Streets




APRIL 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 13, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree




April 14, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




April 15, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


15:30 – 16:30Family Crafternoon


18:30 – 19:30Gardeners’ Night Out: What’s all the Buzz about Pollinator Gardens?




April 16, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 19:00South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration




April 17, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


16:30 – 17:30Teen Crafting Hour




April 18, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY




April 19, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree




APRIL 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 20, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00HOLIDAY: EASTER




April 21, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Teen Book’d In-Person




April 22, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time
April 23, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




April 24, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree




April 25, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


16:30 – 17:45STEAM Tweens




April 26, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree




APRIL 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
April 27, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree




April 28, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]




April 29, 2025Tuesday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00South Cobb Poet-tree


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




April 30, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

